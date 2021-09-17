Depending on where you rest your hat, the words "AR battle" could mean some very different things. You might still be hankering to have your Pikachu rain down lightning on a friends' Squirtle in Pokemon Go, or, if you're recovering from the iPhone X launch, be wondering when you'll be able to send your mini troops into a tabletop augmented reality warzone in Directive Games' The Machines.

But if you're among the thousands in attendance at the Defence and Security Equipment International 2017 (DSEI) conference at London's Excel Centre, those battles and warzones in question become altogether more real. As, while the consumer world waits patiently for the giants of Cupertino to lift the covers off the rumored Apple AR glasses, the military has been dabbling in augmented reality interfaces for years.

The transparent nature of AR glasses lets the wearer maintain situational and environmental awareness.

What was once the reserve of fighter pilots, the advances of Moore's Law means that impressive heads-up display units will soon be standard issue for regular ground troops. Through the use of wearable glasses and headsets, key data points will be overlaid onto a battlefield – everything from mapping information to mission parameters to markers defining the movements of allied troops and enemy forces.

Topographical data can be relayed to a troop along with video feeds from remote overhead drones or fellow forces elsewhere on the field. All the while, the transparent nature of AR glasses (as opposed to the all-encompassing view of a virtual reality headset) lets the wearer maintain situational and environmental awareness. The potential chaos of what's going on around a soldier can still be seen and actioned upon.