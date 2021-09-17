from the good-time-to-implement-strict-building-codes dept.
At 9PM ET September 20, ABC News reported
The island of Puerto Rico has been "destroyed" after Hurricane Maria made landfall there as a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, according to emergency officials.
Puerto Rico's office of emergency management confirmed that 100 percent of the U.S. territory had lost power, noting that anyone with electricity was using a generator.
Multiple transmission lines sustained damage from the storm, said Ricardo Ramos, director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. Ramos said he hopes to begin launching helicopters by this weekends to begin inspecting the transmission lines.
Telecommunications throughout the island have "collapsed", Abner Gomez Cortes, executive director of Puerto Rico's office of emergency management and disaster administration agency, told ABC News.
[...] Cortes described Maria as an unprecedented storm, adding that the island had not seen a storm of that strength since 1928.
[...] Puerto Rico was still experiencing tropical-storm force winds Wednesday afternoon, forcing emergency services and search and rescue teams to wait before heading out to assess the damage, Cortes said.
More than 12,000 people are currently in shelters, and hospitals are now running on generators, Cortes said. Two hospitals--one in Caguas and one in Bayamon--have been damaged.
No deaths have been reported so far, but catastrophic flooding is currently taking place on the island. Multiple rain gauges have reported between 18 and 24 inches of rain, with some approaching the 30-inch mark over the last 24 hours.
Flooding is the danger "that will take lives", Cortes said, advising residents not to venture out of their homes until Thursday because "it is not safe to go out and observe".
[...] As of 8 p.m. ET, Maria had weakened to a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained wind of 110 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
[...] Some strengthening is possible now that the storm is back over the ocean, so Maria has potential to become a Category 3 hurricane again.
National Hurricane Center graphics for Maria.
Map of Caribbean Islands.
At 15:20 UTC, Mashable reported
Clips shot in the [cities] of Farjado, San Juan, and Guyama show buildings experiencing extreme structural damage. Doors are being ripped right off their hinges, and windows, walls, and roofs of homes, restaurants, and hotels are being stripped away by the storm's incredible power.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:17PM (1 child)
Some law-makers have shown reluctance to spend to help out damaged areas, as we saw after storm "Sandy". With all this new damage, Wash. DC is going to be full of "lively" discussions.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Thursday September 21, @05:05PM
Trump has this under control. He's a builder and he knows how to make deals.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by requerdanos on Thursday September 21, @04:18PM (9 children)
I feel for the residents of Puerto Rico and they are in my thoughts and prayers. First one major storm, then another, then some official who proclaims hyperbolic-ally that the entire island has been destroyed.
This would probably fail--indeed not even be conceived--had the target island been destroyed. I hope and pray that they meant "suffered heavy, widespread damage" or some other such not-totally-destroyed fate.
Thus not only not unprecedented, but the precedent (that was stronger, even) was less than 100 years ago. What is with these people? Isn't the actual storm and associated damage bad enough?
Assuming it's still there--I heard it had been destroyed.
Not destroyed?
Not outright destruction?
I have close friends with family in PR and I anxiously await hearing word from them. I hope they aren't listening to their officials just lately.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:31PM (4 children)
Line-by-line quotation and rebuttal is irritating to read and is sure sign that the author has an immature grasp of argumentation, particularly because such micro-quotation is guaranteed to cut out valuable context.
Anyway, you should consider placing your thoughts and prayers into a bottle and then casting that bottle into the ocean; maybe they'll make it to the people in need.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday September 21, @04:36PM
Although in this particular case, I don't believe that valuable context has been lost, I nonetheless apologize for irritating you. Peace.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:42PM (1 child)
Your nitpick was wrong the first time and it is wrong now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:48PM
It's not a nitpick. Try again.
Oh, I assure you that it is not wrong. You're wrong.
This is the first time.
I'm glad you agree that you're wrong.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:41PM
It is the favorite method of jmo and some others, how about you go pick on them as well?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday September 21, @05:04PM (1 child)
With no electricity, the locals aren't listening and the officials are merely trolling for donation money, which makes it sound very TV commercial-style over the top.
PR can join the US military, where I met some at a military training class. For them, its a near perfect analogy to us joining the French Foreign Legion. There was enough of a language barrier that we didn't get to know any of them, although at a very superficial level they implied they were the cream of the crop from their country (which given the expense of training them here, was probably true) and they did seem like nice enough people. The statehood question came up and none of them wanted PR to become a state, I donno the group or individual politics of that. It seems very strange to have the national guard of a foreign country report formally and directly to the USA president, but that's how it is.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 21, @05:15PM
> With no electricity, the locals aren't listening and the officials are merely trolling for donation money, which makes it sound very TV commercial-style over the top.
Do I get twice as many destroyed islands if I order in the next five minutes? I'm really worried about S&H fees from a destroyed island, but ten easy payments of $10B sounds like one hell of a deal!
Maybe Apple should just buy the island altogether.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 21, @05:27PM (1 child)
Multiple transmission lines sustained damage from the storm....
This would probably fail--indeed not even be conceived--had the target island been destroyed. I hope and pray that they meant "suffered heavy, widespread damage" or some other such not-totally-destroyed fate.
in this case they mean that 100% of the island is without power. Funny how you left that bit out...
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday September 21, @05:38PM
Well now they certainly are done for. I think we had a story about that a couple days ago, with a coronal mass ejection wiping out the grid and ending all life on Earth. We need smartphones to breathe and digest our food, after all.
What I suspect is actually the case is that people who live in the Caribbean take hurricanes in stride, the way that people took blizzards in stride in the high mountains where I grew up. Losing power due to an act of nature is something that happens. People know how to take shelter, keep bottled water around, canned goods, and batteries. I suspect they, like we, keep around hand-crank radios and lanterns. I suspect they, like we, check on their neighbors and help each other rebuild.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:25PM (5 children)
I heard the other day that the last time such a hurricane hit Puerto Rico was around 80 years ago; that means there are people alive today who can remember that event.
So, why should I care about people who squandered the last 8 decades not giving a fuck about preparing for the next such event?
Fuck these people; fuck all such people.
Fuck the Mexicans who keep building shanty houses on the soft soil of a former lake bed.
Fuck the people in Houston who keep spreading concrete over the places flood waters can be soaked up.
Fuck all the people in New Orleans who keep building a city the sea level without a care for their aging levies.
Fuck the people who live next to rivers and don't even build houses on stilts.
Fuck the people in Puerto Rico, who know that hurricanes exist and yet squander all their infrastructural resources on... what? I still don't know.
Fuck all the people in Japan, who damn well know what a tsunami is (that's a goddamn Jap word, FFS).
FUCK ALL OF THESE PEOPLE!
I'm tired of paying for their stupid choices; I'm tired of subsidizing their myopic ineptitude.
I refuse to feel sorry for them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:43PM (4 children)
All those people should become refugees and move somewhere else, like Europe or the U.S. midwest.
Oh wait those places have natural disasters too.
(Score: 3, Funny) by frojack on Thursday September 21, @04:53PM (1 child)
There are already more Puerto Rican's living in the US mainland than on the island of Puerto Rico.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday September 21, @05:41PM
Most of them are in my neighborhood, judging from the noise level during the Puerto Rican Day parade.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday September 21, @05:10PM (1 child)
Yup should definitely move to the Clinton Archipelago leftist coasts, definitely.
The difference in the midwest is we prep for our disasters so they don't really matter. If a snow storm hits Atlanta its an utter disaster, if a snow storm hits Chicago we (we in a general midwestern sense) are old school tough so its just BAU and nothing really bad happens. Got my snowblower, plenty of not-fresh food in the house, plenty of road salt, everyone's pretty chill about the weather impacting other activities, its just no big deal.
Kinda makes you wonder if you took midwesterners and moved them to Florida how it would turn out in a Hurricane. I guess it turns out pretty well in the few English speaking areas of Florida, despite boomer retirees being ... old.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 21, @05:21PM
> Got my snowblower, plenty of not-fresh food in the house
If your disaster is a blizzard, you can keep food fresh even without power!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:27PM (14 children)
Puerto Rico got hammered. It was only a matter of time, and anybody familiar with caribbean hurricanes knew it.
Was Puerto Rico prepared? Evidently, not. OK, that sucks, and is definitely an accusation that could be leveled at the island's government. Lots of people will try to point at the feds, because the feds have some degree of authority - but in reality there's been an arm's length relationship with Puerto Rico for a long time. So far, so good. That was yesterday.
What about today and tomorrow? Puerto Rico is flooded in reality, but is also metaphorically drowning in debt. The economy has been trashed by decades of mismanagement. This storm won't help. The open question is then what will they do?
One option is to go, cap in hand, to the feds to beg for the money to clear their debts, under the guise of some sort of hurricane relief. It would be an interesting argument; they could justify huge bailout funds to Florida and Texas on the logic that hey, they helped Puerto Rico. They could help Puerto Rico save face on international bond markets, and mask a financial bailout.
The fact is that this would be a popular but controversial approach, so another take on it would be to make the case for statehood now. This would come closer to resolving the debt issue on some levels, because they might be in a position to push it off on the feds - but there might be conditions attached, and it would be highly controversial in Puerto Rico itself. The opposite extreme, of outright independence, is not supported by the current exigencies, so that's improbable.
The null option would be muddling through - and a default on their debt, because it has reached a point of being unsupportable without some kind of external help (and massive, painful internal reforms).
What's the winning play? I don't know. I think that the long term best play might be statehood, but with some limits on debt written into the state constitution. Wipe out the current debt with federal assistance, and normalise the relationship, but that would anger too many people in the fifty states (no bailouts for irresponsible regional governments!) and Puerto Rico (independence for Puerto Rico!).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:36PM (10 children)
... and every state has a de facto standard language, English.
Puerto Rico is not American; it should either remain a territory, or be pinched off as its own little Latin country.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:45PM (2 children)
De facto is another way of saying that there is no official language. Many federal and local government agencies publish documents in Spanish. English-only laws violate the First Amendment.
There is a process for getting U.S. statehood. If Puerto Rico wants to engage in that process, let's see what happens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:50PM (1 child)
It doesn't matter what the officials say; what matters is the standard that is actually in use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:09PM
You mean the fake standard that you just made up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:51PM (4 children)
The standard language is:
a) not enshrined anywhere
b) in dispute (looking at you, California and the desert southwest in general)
c) unimportant because de facto bilinguality is the norm there anyway
The flag has changed before, and can change again. Ask Hawaii and Alaska.
If you pinched Puerto Rico off and left them their debt, you'd basically be guaranteeing failure. Moreover, it'd be very hard because the people of Puerto Rico are US citizens.
Remaining a territory without some kind of bailout still reduces to the problem of them suffering a huge default.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday September 21, @05:07PM
Si no hablas al menos un poco de español, vas a tener un mal tiempo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:07PM (1 child)
Their resource-squandering socialist society would indeed fail, and then be replaced naturally with market-oriented (that is, profit-oriented; that is, objectively sustainable) ways of organizing life.
As for citizenship, well, that will be handled by attrition: People who already have citizenship can keep it; they can move to the U.S. to have children if they like, in order to keep their citizenship for their children. Everybody born outside of the U.S. will not be citizens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:34PM
Incorrect. Children of US citizens inherit the citizenship.
There are a few ways to be a US citizen. Being born inside US borders, naturalisation, and US parentage (at least one parent, not both necessarily).
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday September 21, @05:19PM
They're bilingual in the sense that in theory I can program in COBOL, but in reality that ain't happening. I met the cream of their crop in the military at a somewhat competitive school (for them to attend, anyway) and they're pretty good at the "attention" "parade rest" "about face" "dismissed" type of English and they knew all the swear words, but their general fluency was somewhat lacking beyond that point. I suppose there's humility issues, I could claim I'm bilingual because I took Spanish in high school decades ago and I still remember how to ask politely for a beer in Spanish, but I'm not "really" bilingual. In that same sense PRs that I know, are bilingual but not "really" bilingual.
That lack of fluency made the school somewhat challenging for them. And these were the best guys in the entire PR National Guard, implying...
It was essentially a sys admin class, I would imagine some training you can get by monkey see monkey do style but this class took some reading. This was one of those classes with a 100% pass rate so I can't state what they really learned or didn't learn.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday September 21, @05:05PM (1 child)
Puerto Rico is not a territory.
If it was, it would have much better Government.
Its a commonwealth, which means local government, mostly inept, with its hand perpetually out asking for money, while at the same time resisting any federal management.
Guam an American Samoa are much better run. They are still poor, but they are better managed.
I doubt Statehood is an answer at this time. They have no concept of public administration. The two leftist leaning political parties are split right down the middle [wikipedia.org] on the issue of statehood.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @05:12PM
The past subjective form [wikipedia.org] of the verb "to be" is "were", not "was".
Also, Kentucky is a commonwealth. Just sayin'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:45PM (2 children)
Why do they not bury the power lines? I mean this is the one place where it would make sense. Before you say cost, how much does it cost to not have power ON THE WHOLE ISLAND for more than a week?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @04:46PM (1 child)
You can find arguments one way or another here: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/09/13/2022215 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday September 21, @05:10PM
You can find better arguments walking around any mainland new housing tract. You will never see a power pole.
Neighborhood power utilities underground has been the standard for 30 years in this country.
The only thing you find above ground is neighborhood feeders, and even these are starting to be buried in new construction.
High tension lines are still above ground in most places. But these are few, and therefore much easier to maintain, and can be built on steel towers if necessary.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Thursday September 21, @04:36PM
This is what they get for getting all of their power from the environment! It's fighting back!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by frojack on Thursday September 21, @04:49PM (1 child)
This is where Puerto Rico finds out whether being a "commonwealth" with the United States is worth the paper it is written on.
Will there magically appear those massive convoys of power utility trucks [bangordailynews.com] from far away states descending on the Island as were summoned to the North Eastern US after Hurricane Sandy and in Florida after Irma [wwlp.com].
I'm betting not many power companies want to lend their fleet to be ferried to an Island from which they will probably never return.
The buildings can be fixed, the larger ones are still standing, even if damaged.
Most of the housing is still standing [youtube.com] even if a large percentage of it needs new roofs. No doubt they will replace the tin roofs that blew off with more tin roofs and let their lax building codes clobber them again in the future.
The real problem is there is no money.
Anyone with a skill has left the island, and the tax base has collapsed.
For decades the local government has resisted the tourist industry.
Even the US military walks on eggshells in Puerto Rico for fear of stirring up Cuban style resistance movements in the back country.
The national guard there is in shambles and can't fill its recruitment requirements.
This commonwealth status isn't working. I suspect independence would be an even worse disaster. Nobody on the island has any concept of responsible government. Statehood would probably just attract carpetbaggers.
I wonder if we could convince Texas to take over administration of the Island.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday September 21, @05:27PM
PR has no foreign policy because every time a PR official talks to another country, the state dept lays down the law with the other country by stating the USA handles all foreign affairs with PR.
That having been said, probably today the D.R. or Columbia would be more likely sources of managerial oversight or whatever you want to call it due to some economic deals and trade. In the really old days I'm sure Cuba and the Soviets would have been glad to step in and help govern PR, LOL. My guess is they'd have to roll out some kind of Latin NATO, call it LATO for fun, and they'd kind of run PR until it gets on its feet (if it ever does)
