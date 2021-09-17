17/09/21/1337213 story
Think it was impressive when a Tesla club drove a Model S nearly 670 miles? It has nothing on what Proterra just managed. The startup just drove a Catalyst E2 Max electric bus a whopping 1,101.2 miles on a single charge. That's the furthest any EV has managed before recharging, and well past the 1,013.8 miles driven by the previous record-holder, a one-seat experimental car nicknamed "Boozer." It's not hard to see how Proterra managed the feat when you know about the technology, but this still bodes well for eco-friendly public transportation.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/09/19/electric-bus-travels-record-1101-miles-on-one-charge/
(Score: 1) by Tara Li on Thursday September 21, @06:17PM (5 children)
Seriously - I actually read the article to see for sure, but..
It's a *BUS*. You load a semi-tractor with a trailer full of charged batteries, and it could probably do 20-30 thousand miles.
Those of us paying attention are well aware that we've been able to replace a *lot* of transportation needs with electric vehicles for 30+ years now, possibly only requiring some minor changes in routing or loading. Most urban dwellers could have been switched over to electric vehicles in the 80s. Take a look at a lot of the retirement communities in Florida, with a large portion of the population running around in electric golf carts. Yeah, they have a second vehicle to take on longer trips, but then again, a lot of suburbanites have a small vehicle that gets used by one of the family for going to work, and a second, larger vehicle for going to work *and* ferrying kids to after-school activities, and a number of other uses. This is part of the reason for the rise in sales of SUVs. But that *other* vehicle, the one used almost exclusively for commuting? That could *long* ago have been replaced with a relatively cheap EV using lead-acid battery technology. Buses - likewise. They could have been replaced with battery-powered versions, possibly at the price of needing a few more and shortening some of the routes. But the savings would have been there - and they would have risen as newer technologies came online, as manufacturing ramped up, etc. Improved batteries - boom, you've either improved the range, or you've reduced the number of batteries needed - and you don't need *nearly* as many changes to the rest of the vehicle to swap a lead-acid battery pack for a lithium-ion battery pack as you would to swap different IC engines - a pair of wires, vs. transmission axle, fuel lines, radiator lines, oil lines, wiring harness... Hell, the savings in maintenance costs should have made it a no-brainer a *LONG* time ago!
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday September 21, @06:41PM (2 children)
In 1967, the UK electric vehicle association claimed that the UK had more electric vehicles than the rest of the world combined.
The UK traditionally had daily doorstep delivery of milk. The milk was carried on a cart that was pulled by a horse. This was a good solution because the horse would walk at the same speed as the milkman could deliver to houses, and did not need to be driven.
Then, the horses and carts were replaced by electric milk floats. Again, no great speed was required. The milkman had to actually drive the vehicle, but with no engine to stop and start, this could be accomplished efficiently.
It appears that the manufacture and use of electric vehicles goes back over 100 years.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Thursday September 21, @06:59PM
Also bread delivery, and totters. Totters, or "Rag and Bone Men" went round streets, in London at least, shouting out as they went, to buy - or just relieve of - stuff that people might be wanting to get rid of.
The horses and carts were self-driving as you say, so that idea is not new either. The guy delivering milk/bread to doorsteps would shout commands to the horse to start and stop. Voice recognition too.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday September 21, @07:10PM
Make that over 120 years, including the first vehicle over 100km/h:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/La_Jamais_Contente [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday September 21, @06:58PM
TFA acknowledges this point, saying that "Not surprisingly, a bus can hold a much larger battery than just about any regular car." They also point out that the range test was on a test track with no passengers and stops, but they point out that "Even so, that kind of range is very promising."
It seems that manufacturers never got this; from the announcements we're seeing, many seem to be going from "all ICE" to "all Hybrid and EV," never seeing that each technology has its merits and that the EV had a rightful place in households of individual drivers a long time ago.
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Thursday September 21, @07:03PM
Don't get so many golf carts in the UK. What we get more of is "mobility scooters" which were meant for the disabled but tend to be used by anyone over 70 for the same purpose.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday September 21, @06:42PM
Well, a few percent past*; the distances are pretty similar, actually, and not well apart from one another in terms of the range of an EV. Not to minimize the achievement; I've certainly never battery powered anything for a thousand miles, nor eleven hundred.
---
* 1013 + 8.7% ~= 1101
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday September 21, @06:45PM (1 child)
According to TFS:
Video shows them never exceeding what looks like 25mph.
Assuming you could get almost 100 percent recovery with regenerative braking systems that would be good enough for daily city bus service.
But this seems like a big investment:
A million dollars per bus, after you add charging and maintenance facilities.
This bus seems like a pet project of Engadget. Almost all the links point to to their prior stories.
The actual press release [proterra.com] .
Spec sheet (pdf) https://www.proterra.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Proterra-Catalyst-Vehicle-Specs.pdf [proterra.com]
Charging: https://www.proterra.com/technology/chargers/ [proterra.com]
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday September 21, @07:02PM
City buses never go that fast, so speed shouldn't be an issue. Some of their travel is on a highway occasionally, but most of it is stop-and-go. Regen braking isn't 100%, but it's still pretty significant. This bus is easily good enough for just about any city bus route.
The cost shouldn't be a problem: how much are they spending now on fuel and maintenance? Maintenance on a city bus isn't trivial, and they use a lot of fuel. Diesel's good for stop-and-go, but it's not nearly as good as electric with regen braking. Add to this the much lower pollution; diesel buses are horrible polluters, and in an urban environment this is especially problematic because it's directly affecting peoples' health, including everyone walking by on the street as the bus drives by, spewing visible particulate pollution.
Reply to This
