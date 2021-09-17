from the loving-special-snowflakes dept.
Spotted at HackerNews is a link to Alexey Kljatov's blog on snowflake macro photography.
The HN thread links to this 2013 posting on the equipment used in the setup:
Some people think that snowflake photography is a complex matter, and requires expensive equipment, but in fact it can be inexpensive, very interesting and quite easy, after some practice.
Currently, i use low cost variation of well-known lens reversal macro technique: compact camera Canon Powershot A650is at maximum optical zoom (6x) shoots through lens Helios 44M-5 (taken from old film camera Zenit, made in USSR), reversely mounted in front of built-in camera optics. Compared to Canon A650 standard macro mode, this simple setup achieves much better magnification and details, lesser chromatic aberrations and blurring at image corners, but also very shallow depth of field.
I capture every snowflake as short series of identical photos (usually 8-10, for most interesting and beautiful crystals - 16 shots and more), and average it (after aligning, for every resulting pixel take arithmetical mean of corresponding pixels from all shots of series) at very first stage of processing workflow. Averaging technique dramatically reduces noise and reveals thin and subtle details and color transitions, which almost unseen in every single shot from series, because they masked by noise.
The Original HN Thread is here and also contains a link to Alexey's Flickr page with more of the results.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @07:32PM (4 children)
... and you can take clear pictures of as many snowflakes as you can stand.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @07:48PM
Clitons new book has 512 snowflakes, the biggest is named on the cover.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday September 21, @08:09PM (1 child)
Grrrarrhhhhh! You beat me to it!!! I was going to write "Well someone had to say it. That website is full of special snowflakes." but you stole my thunder, my pretty snowy thunder. :(
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @08:42PM
Thanks for the photo.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday September 21, @08:39PM
... except that they are not unique or one of a kind. They are all the same.
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Thursday September 21, @07:51PM
This is a perfect example of how much beauty there is out there on the internet. Well, other than the porn of course.
