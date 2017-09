People create fake versions of big companies' websites all the time, usually for phishing purposes. But the companies do not usually link to them by mistake.

Equifax, however, did just that after Nick Sweeting, a software engineer, created an imitation of equifaxsecurity2017.com, Equifax's page about the security breach that may have exposed 143 million Americans' personal information. Several posts from the company's Twitter account directed consumers to Mr. Sweeting's version, securityequifax2017.com. They were deleted after the mistake was publicized.

By Wednesday evening, the Chrome, Firefox and Safari browsers had blacklisted Mr. Sweeting's site, and he took it down. By that time, he said, it had received about 200,000 hits.

Fortunately for the people who clicked, Mr. Sweeting's website was upfront about what it was. The layout was the same as the real version, complete with an identical prompt at the top: "To enroll in complimentary identity theft protection and credit file monitoring, click here." But a headline in large text differed: "Cybersecurity Incident & Important Consumer Information Which is Totally Fake, Why Did Equifax Use A Domain That's So Easily Impersonated By Phishing Sites?"