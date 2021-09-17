from the use-it-to-design-a-holodeck dept.
Ford says it is using Microsoft's HoloLens augmented reality headset to help design cars, alongside clay models:
Microsoft's HoloLens headset has been slowly pivoting towards commercial markets over the past year. NASA, Volvo, Lowe's, Audi, and Volkswagen are all testing HoloLens for various reasons, and now Ford is expanding its use of Microsoft's headsets after an initial pilot phase. Ford is using HoloLens to let designers quickly model out changes to cars, trucks, and SUVs. This allows designers to see the changes on top of an existing physical vehicle, instead of the traditional clay model approach to car design.
Ford is still using clay models, but the HoloLens can be used to augment additional 3D models without having to build every single design prototype with clay.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Thursday September 21, @11:05PM (1 child)
Dear Ford, have you heard of CAD and 3D printing?
My consultancy fees are totally worth it.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @11:42PM
Clay is cheaper than printer plastic, and your clay models aren't limited by the size of your printer. Clay is also recyclable. Why do you advocate for more trash generation? Why do you hate Mother Earth so?
Reply to This
Parent