Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Ford Using Microsoft HoloLens to Help Design Cars

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday September 21, @10:37PM   Printer-friendly
from the use-it-to-design-a-holodeck dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

Ford says it is using Microsoft's HoloLens augmented reality headset to help design cars, alongside clay models:

Microsoft's HoloLens headset has been slowly pivoting towards commercial markets over the past year. NASA, Volvo, Lowe's, Audi, and Volkswagen are all testing HoloLens for various reasons, and now Ford is expanding its use of Microsoft's headsets after an initial pilot phase. Ford is using HoloLens to let designers quickly model out changes to cars, trucks, and SUVs. This allows designers to see the changes on top of an existing physical vehicle, instead of the traditional clay model approach to car design.

Ford is still using clay models, but the HoloLens can be used to augment additional 3D models without having to build every single design prototype with clay.

Also at CNBC and Engadget.

Original Submission


«  Equifax Linked to a Fake Breach Info Site for Weeks
Ford Using Microsoft HoloLens to Help Design Cars | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Thursday September 21, @11:05PM (1 child)

    by bob_super (1357) on Thursday September 21, @11:05PM (#571456)

    Dear Ford, have you heard of CAD and 3D printing?
    My consultancy fees are totally worth it.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @11:42PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 21, @11:42PM (#571468)

      Clay is cheaper than printer plastic, and your clay models aren't limited by the size of your printer. Clay is also recyclable. Why do you advocate for more trash generation? Why do you hate Mother Earth so?

(1)