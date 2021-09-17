from the thanks-for-the-memories dept.
Western Digital has apparently been spurned as Toshiba has agreed to sell its semiconductor business to Bain Capital instead for around $18 billion. The deal has not been finalized so more confusion could be over the horizon:
Japan's Toshiba Corp agreed on Wednesday to sell its prized semiconductor business to a group led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP, a key step in keeping the struggling Japanese conglomerate listed on the Tokyo exchange. In a last-minute twist to a long and highly contentious auction, Toshiba said in a late-night announcement through the exchange it agreed to sign a contract for the deal worth about 2 trillion yen (13.22 billion pounds).
The decision to sell the world's No. 2 producer of NAND memory chips, first reported by Reuters, was made at a board meeting earlier on Wednesday. Late on Tuesday, sources had said Toshiba was leaning towards selling the business to its U.S. joint venture partner Western Digital Corp. It's unclear whether the sale to the Bain Capital-led group will proceed smoothly, as Western Digital has previously initiated legal action against Toshiba, arguing that no deal can be done without its consent due to its position as Toshiba's joint venture chip partner.
Also at NYT, Engadget, Nasdaq, BBC, and Bloomberg (alt opinion).
Previously: Chaos as Toshiba Tries to Sell Memory Business
Some news outlets reported that Western Digital was close to acquiring Toshiba's memory business, but that had not been finalized as of Tuesday:
Toshiba Corp now favors a group led by Bain Capital LP and SK Hynix Inc to buy its prized semiconductor business, as it failed to bridge key gaps with its business partner and rival bidder Western Digital Corp, two people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.
The dramatic twist in the sale process, beset by legal wrangling and revised bids, comes just a day before Toshiba's latest deadline. The Japanese conglomerate, which needs to sell the chip business to plug a huge hole in its finances, had been trying to seal a deal by Wednesday with the Western Digital group but now hopes to reach agreement with the Bain group by next week, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the talks were private.
A Toshiba spokesman said the firm could not comment on details of the talks. The parties have already missed two deadlines by Toshiba's banks, which want a deal to pump $18 billion or more into the company to pull it out of negative shareholder equity and prevent it from being delisted. Yoshimitsu Kobayashi, an external Toshiba director, told reporters earlier on Tuesday that although the deadline is important, it is also important that negotiations head in a good direction.
Apple, a buyer of Toshiba's NAND chips, reportedly threatened Western Digital with a boycott of its products if it took complete control of Toshiba's memory business. But it did offer $460 million in acquisition financing for a group including WD as long as WD remained a minority investor.
Update: Toshiba says it favors a bid from a group led by Bain Capital, but is still open to better offers.
Toshiba to focus on chip talks with Bain, but doesn't rule out other suitors
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Friday September 22, @03:49AM (3 children)
That will be the end of Toshiba's former semiconductor business then.
Bain will do what the private-equity people do, and suck all the "value" out, then leave someone else holding the baby.
Not sure if I should care or not really.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday September 22, @03:55AM
My thoughts exactly. Whenever I see a company sold to some vague "holdings" or "capital" outfit, all I can think of is "well, there it goes. This company's been impaled on a spike and now the vultures are going to come suck its blood out as it dies a slow, painful death."
There ought to be a law against "holdings" companies like this. What do they contribute?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Friday September 22, @04:07AM (1 child)
1. Buy up a company for a small amount, using debt that the acquirer takes on.
2. Sell assets, such as patents, factories, offices, etc. with lease back deals.
3. The acquired company pays a large dividend to the acquirer (this is the "profit" step)
4. Let the acquired company go bankrupt.
At this stage, I don't understand why banks lend to facilitate this type of transaction. Do they really make enough money out of some of the deals to balance out the near total losses that the bankruptcies make? Or are the banks really using someone else's money? Do the losses ultimately get dumped onto retail investors somehow?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 22, @04:11AM
Employees will feel the loss for sure, through their pension. Dumping the pension liabilities could be motivation enough. That's why US airlines keep going bankrupt.
Reply to This
Parent