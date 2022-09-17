from the all-the-better-to-follow-you-with dept.
Google has acquired HTC's "Pixel" division, which has made premium Android products for Google, for $1.1 billion. Google will get around 2,000 new employees (around a fifth of HTC's total workforce) and a non-exclusive license for HTC's "intellectual property":
Of the three most influential companies in smartphone design, Nokia fragmented into a million pieces after being bought out by Microsoft, Apple is still going strong, and Google just bought the third with its $1.1 billion deal with HTC. The reason why Google acquired what looks to be the majority of HTC's phone design and engineering team is simple, and it's been obvious for over a year: Google is serious about becoming a hardware company.
Early in 2016, Google created a new hardware division and re-hired Motorola chief Rick Osterloh to run that group. A brief few months after that, the company was plastering the streets of Europe and the US with billboards trumpeting the arrival of the first "Made by Google" Pixel devices. Why do we refuse to acknowledge what's right in front of our eyes? Google is going to war against the iPhone.
[...] The Motorola deal was complex, involved a vast and valuable patent portfolio, and required careful balancing to preserve at the least the appearance of Motorola operating independently. With its new staff coming in from HTC, Google is getting a big and highly experienced team — close to 2,000 people, according to HTC CFO Peter Shen — and it's putting them directly under [former Motorola chief Rick] Osterloh's command. There's no confusion about where orders are coming from, or any external interests that need to be appeased. It's just going to be Google, suddenly powered up with the years of experience that a new hardware vendor usually lacks, with the clear goal of ousting Apple's iPhone from its position as the device most identified with the word "smartphone."
Compare to the $12.5 billion acquisition of Motorola Mobility in 2011.
Also at Google's Blog (written by Google Senior Vice President of Hardware, Rick Osterloh), Business Insider, Reuters, The Register, and The Street.
Android Central and many others are reporting that HTC has issued a Trading Halt pending a Major Announcement order to the markets.
The reason:
Google is expected to buy HTC's smartphone business altogether, taking on its research and development, manufacturing, distribution and supplier ties. HTC will continue to operate its other business units, but it isn't yet clear what would come of its HTC-branded phones.
It has been rumored that HTC was in the "final stage of negotiation with Google" for selling off its smartphone business, and it looks like things are coming to a head.
Google needs handsets to support its Pixel line of phones for Project Fi demands and has only been partly successful in filling these needs by contracting with manufacturers for the custom phones needed to support the multi-carrier Fi phones. HTC is currently manufacturing the Pixel line of phones for Google.
HTC has made outstanding phones that suffered from poor marketing, and has never garnered a significant market share.
See also https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-20/google-is-said-close-to-buying-htc-assets-to-bolster-hardware (Warning Auto-play Video) where Bloomberg's analysts points out:
A more Apple-like approach to smartphone production would also allow Google to steer Android in its preferred direction. The tech giant has struggled to get handset makers and carriers to ship Android devices with new, secure software. The Pixel was designed, in part, to prompt other Android phone makers to follow on the latest Google bells and whistles. Still, some Android partners are moving ahead with competing software efforts -- Huawei Technologies Co. linked up with Amazon's assistant, and Samsung Electronics Co. is building its own.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Friday September 22, @06:42AM
If corporations gonna corporate, Google is going to end up with a two tier android system, the premium one for their beloved google line and the other for the plebeian competitors.
The plebeian competitors will split between the big players (samsung, and possible no one else) that can support their own android brand and the cheap makers which will have a strong incentive to band up on the most open android ecosystem possible. These ones might end up as the IBM PC clones that actually made the revolution happen.
Unfortunately, the hardware maker market is quite different from the golden age, they learned a few tricks, so this might not result in any FREE ecosystem for us.
