Alphabet Seeking $2.6 Billion in Damages From Uber

posted by martyb on Friday September 22, @07:56AM   Printer-friendly
from the all-the-better-to-buy-HTC-with dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Google parent company Alphabet is seeking at least $2.6 billion from Uber for allegedly stealing self-driving car trade secrets from Waymo:

Alphabet thinks Uber should pay $2.6 billion for allegedly stealing a single trade secret.

Alphabet is in court with Uber today to convince a judge to delay the Oct. 10 trial in its self-driving lawsuit against the ride-hail company. But during the hearing, an Uber attorney said that Alphabet is seeking $2.6 billion in damages for just one of the nine trade secrets the company is claiming a former Uber executive stole.

Before today's hearing, the amount of damages Alphabet wanted a court to award them was not public and had been redacted from court filings.

In its opposition to Alphabet's request for a trial delay, Uber claims Alphabet is simply asking for a "do-over" because its allegations that an executive stole files and brought them to Uber has weakened.

Also at Reuters, Ars Technica, Engadget, The Street, MarketWatch, and TechCrunch.

Original Submission


