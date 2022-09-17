I often talk about automation in my articles and it's a hot topic in general – a quick Google search reveals more than 100 million results for security automation. Given the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, and the volume and velocity of increasingly sophisticated threats we all have to deal with, humans can't go it alone. Automation helps get more from the people you have – handling time-intensive manual tasks so they can focus on high-value, analytical activities. But the catch with automation is that it has to be applied at the right time in the security lifecycle in order to be effective.

You've likely heard the phrase: "dirty data in, dirty data out." Jumping to the end of the security lifecycle and using automation to take action – like automating playbooks and automatically sending the latest intelligence to your sensor grid (firewalls, IPS/IDS, routers, web and email security, endpoint, etc.) – can backfire. Without first aggregating, scoring and prioritizing intelligence you can actually exacerbate the dirty data problem.

[...] But with the sheer volume of threat data continuing to climb at a staggering rate, we need to start with the threat – automating how we gather, score and prioritize threat intelligence. Otherwise we're just amplifying the noise, wasting precious resources and hampering security – and that's the dirty secret.