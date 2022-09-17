Stories
Researchers Find Recipe for Forest Restoration

posted by Fnord666 on Friday September 22, @12:36PM
Phoenix666 writes:

To find out what works best for reestablishing tropical dry forests, the researchers planted seedlings of 32 native tree species in degraded soil or degraded soil amended with sand, rice hulls, rice hull ash or hydrogel (an artificial water-holding material). After two years, they found that tree species known for traits that make them drought tolerant, such as enhanced ability to use water and capture sunlight, survived better than other species. Some of the soil amendments helped get seedlings off to a good start, but by the end of the experiment there was no difference in survival with respect to soil condition.

"This study is important for a number of reasons," Powers said. "First, it demonstrates that it is possible to grow trees on extremely degraded soils, which provides hope that we can indeed restore tropical dry forests. Second, it provides a general approach to screen native tree species for restoration trails based on their functional traits, which can be applied widely across the tropics.

Is 'ecosystem restoration' the job growth area of the future?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 22, @12:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 22, @12:51PM (#571627)

    FTFS "Some of the soil amendments helped get seedlings off to a good start, but by the end of the experiment there was no difference in survival with respect to soil condition."

    So either they discovered that drought resistant species do better in drought conditions or adding soil amendments helped but there was no difference in result of the various different ones they tried.

    I haven't read the paper but one of these results is useful the other is capt. obvious thanks for your usual clear and concise prose phys org

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Friday September 22, @01:05PM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 22, @01:05PM (#571631) Homepage Journal

    In dry areas, "tree species [that are] drought tolerant...survived better". Wow, call the Nobel committee.

    Of actual interest is that all the soil enhancements were irrelevant - that is a useful result.

    However, the primary point is: why are tropical forests - dry and wet - disappearing? At its root, the answer is simple: overpopulation. There is no way to re-grow those forests, not really, until the population pressure is removed. Remove the population pressure, and the forests will restore themselves. That's what seeds do, after all...

    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

  • (Score: 2) by Ayn Anonymous on Friday September 22, @01:06PM

    by Ayn Anonymous (5012) on Friday September 22, @01:06PM (#571632)

    Permaculture Greening the Desert
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xcZS7arcgk [youtube.com]

