Distrustful U.S. Allies Force Spy Agency to Back Down in Encryption Fight

posted by Fnord666 on Friday September 22, @02:09PM   Printer-friendly
from the damaged-reputations dept.
Security

Phoenix666 writes:

An international group of cryptography experts has forced the U.S. National Security Agency to back down over two data encryption techniques it wanted set as global industry standards, reflecting deep mistrust among close U.S. allies.

In interviews and emails seen by Reuters, academic and industry experts from countries including Germany, Japan and Israel worried that the U.S. electronic spy agency was pushing the new techniques not because they were good encryption tools, but because it knew how to break them.

The NSA has now agreed to drop all but the most powerful versions of the techniques - those least likely to be vulnerable to hacks - to address the concerns.

Have the chickens come home to roost for the NSA, or should we distrust the report that they backed down?

Original Submission


