The U.S. Marine Corps will soon have its first female infantry officer. The unnamed lieutenant is expected to lead an infantry platoon of about 40 marines:
The Marine Corps is set to have its first female infantry officer, a milestone in its nearly 250-year-long history.
The lieutenant is scheduled to graduate with her all-male peers on Monday after she completed all of the graduation requirements in the service's grueling 13-week Infantry Officer Course, the Corps said. Her completion of the course was first reported by The Washington Post. The officer's name was not made public.
The course was opened to women in 2012, and on an experimental basis. More than 30 women attempted it, but when none passed, the course was once again closed to females in the spring of 2015. After the Pentagon opened all military jobs to women, four additional women tried the course without success.
(Score: 2) by Bobs on Friday September 22, @08:42PM (1 child)
As long as she can meet the same requirements, who cares if she sits to pee?
To qualify, she, along with all the others, are incredibly tough.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 22, @08:46PM
This is the face of modern tolerance folks. Backhanded, but the respect is there.
Reply to This
Parent