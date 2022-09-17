from the wishful-thinking dept.
From the lowRISC blog:
We are looking for a talented hardware engineer to join the lowRISC team and help make our vision for an open source, secure, and flexible SoC a reality. Apply now!
lowRISC C.I.C. is a not-for-profit company that aims to demonstrate, promote and support the use of open-source hardware. The lowRISC project was established in 2014 with the aim of bringing the benefits of open-source to the hardware world. It is working to do this by producing a high quality, secure, open, and flexible System-on-Chip (SoC) platform. lowRISC C.I.C. also provides hardware and software services to support the growing RISC-V ecosystem. Our expertise includes the LLVM Compiler, hardware security extensions and RISC-V tools, hardware and processor design.
[...] lowRISC is an ambitious project with a small core team, so you will be heavily involved in the project's development direction. This role will involve frequent work with external contributors and collaborators. While much of the work will be at the hardware level the post will offer experience of the full hardware/software stack, higher-level simulation tools and architectural design issues.
Some practical experience of hardware design with a HDL such as Verilog/SystemVerilog is essential, as is a good knowledge of the HW/SW stack. Ideally, candidates will also have experience or demonstrated interest in some of: SoC design, large-scale open source development, hardware or software security, technical documentation, board support package development and driver development. Industrial experience and higher degree levels are valued, but we would be happy to consider an enthusiastic recent graduate with a strong academic record.
Informal enquires should be made to Alex Bradbury asb@lowrisc.org.
takyon (thanks to an AC): lowRISC is a project to create a "fully open-sourced, Linux-capable, system-on-a-chip"; it is based around RISC-V, the "Free and Open RISC Instruction Set Architecture", which is meant to provide an extensible platform that scales from low-level microcontrollers up to highly parallel, high-bandwidth general-purpose supercomputers.
OnChip and SiFive, two groups aiming to develop and release RISC-V platforms, have announced they will collaborate. From OnChip's crowdfunding campaign:
Ever since SiFive's HiFive1 campaign was launched just a week after we launched Open-V back in November, we've both been getting a lot of questions about how we might collaborate. It's taken a while, as these things do, but we finally have a concrete answer we think will benefit everyone, not least the RISC-V community. Here's how we're collaborating:
Open-V Will Use the SiFive E31 CPU Coreplex
All Open-V Peripherals Will Be Compatible with SiFive Chips
SiFive Will Donate Wafer Space in a May 2017 Tapeout
OnChip Will Contribute to the Free Chips Project
Sounds like good news for those hoping for RISC-V and open hardware designs to become tangible objects.
Note that the SiFive HiFive1 campaign was successful and has already shipped to some backers while the OnChip OPEN-V campaign looks like it will not reach its goal.
lowRISC is a project to create a "fully open-sourced, Linux-capable, system-on-a-chip"; it is based around RISC-V, the "Free and Open RISC Instruction Set Architecture", which is meant to provide an extensible platform that scales from low-level microcontrollers up to highly parallel, high-bandwidth general-purpose supercomputers.
Here is the release announcement:
The lowRISC 0.4 milestone release is now available. The various changes are best described in our accompanying documentation, but in summary this release:
Moves forward our support for tagged memory by re-integrating the tag cache, reducing overhead with a hierarchical scheme. This will significantly reduce caches misses caused by tagged memory accesses where tags are distributed sparsely.
Integrates support for specifying and configuring tag propagation and exception behaviour.
A PULPino based "minion core" has been integrated, and is used to provide peripherals such as the SD card interface, keyboard, and VGA tex display (when using the Nexys4 DDR FPGA development board).
Please report any issues on our GitHub repository, or discuss on our mailing list. As always, thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way - whether it's advice and feedback, bug reports, code, or ideas.
SiFive, the first fabless provider of customized, open-source-enabled semiconductors, today announced that UltraSoC will provide debug and trace technology for the SiFive Freedom platform, based on the RISC-V open source processor specification as part of the DesignShare initiative. UltraSoC's embedded analytics IP will be available through the recently announced SiFive DesignShare ecosystem that gives any company, inventor or maker the ability to harness the power of custom silicon. UltraSoC's debug and trace functionality will enable users of the Freedom platform to access a wide variety of tools and interfaces to use in their developments.
The DesignShare concept enables an entirely new range of applications. Companies like SiFive, UltraSoC and other ecosystem partners have developed efficient, pre-integrated solutions to lower the upfront engineering costs required to bring a custom chip design based on the SiFive Freedom platform to realization. The partnership between SiFive, originator of the industry's first open-source chip platform, and UltraSoC, the industry leader in vendor-neutral on-chip debug and analytics tools, significantly strengthens the ecosystem surrounding RISC-V, the open source processor specification which is often dubbed "the Linux of the semiconductor industry."
[...] Rick O'Connor, executive director of the RISC-V Foundation, commented: "The idea behind the open source movement is that one doesn't have to design everything from scratch. The idea behind DesignShare is to help speed the development of new silicon designs by reducing the barriers of cost, process and integration that have traditionally held back innovation in the semiconductor industry. SiFive, UltraSoC and the other companies that are making their IP available through DesignShare are fundamentally enabling this revolution in an otherwise stagnant industry."
Source: http://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/SiFive-and-UltraSoC-partner-to-accelerate-RISC-V-development-through-DesignShare-1002349996
(Score: 3, Interesting) by anubi on Saturday September 23, @04:40AM
I wish the best for these guys.
This looks like the ticket for industrial embedded processors. Once someone like me designs in something like this, I expect it to last at least 50 years.
Not much different than me designing a bolt into the framework. It should perform its intended function, for all practical purposes, indefinitely.
Its been hard as hell to wean myself from 68000 based processors for that reason. I design around one of those and I expect it to last forever.
Wonder if they are tied somehow to the folks who make Picoscopes? Damn fine piece of work.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
