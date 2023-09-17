Stories
Beijing-Shanghai Railway Restores 350 km/h Train Service

posted by mrpg on Saturday September 23, @09:06AM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

China is once again operating the world's fastest train service after a speed cap was lifted:

China increased the maximum speed of bullet trains on the Shanghai-Beijing line to 350 kilometers per hour yesterday, six years after a fatal accident led to a speed cap. The limit was reduced to 300kph after 40 people died in a high-speed train crash near Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, in July 2011.

The decision to increase the speed means that China once again has the world's fastest train service. The new limit cuts the time of the 1,318-kilometer journey between Shanghai and the capital to four hours and 28 minutes, saving passengers nearly an hour. A total of 14 trains a day will run between the two cities at the higher speed.

Also at Xinhua and NextBigFuture.

Original Submission


