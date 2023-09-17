SolarCity, a company Tesla acquired in Nov. 2016, has agreed to pay $29.5 million to resolve allegations that it lied to the government by submitting inflated claims to cash in on a solar stimulus program, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

SolarCity has agreed to drop charges it had against the US government as part of the settlement, which is not an admission of guilt. The settlement is a SolarCity obligation, a SolarCity representative told Business Insider.

The investigation centered on a program — Section 1603 — set up under the Obama administration that was meant to encourage solar adoption by subsidizing installation costs. The program allowed solar companies to receive a federal grant that was equal to 30% of the cost to install or acquire solar systems.

The Justice Department alleges that SolarCity made thousands of claims that overstated the costs of its installations, allowing it to receive inflated grant payments. It has been probing SolarCity and several other solar companies since 2012.