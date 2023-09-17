Stories
Adobe Accidentally Publishes One of its Private PGP Keys

posted by martyb on Saturday September 23, @04:10PM   Printer-friendly
from the information-wants-to-be-free? dept.
takyon writes:

Adobe is showing that it can be transparent about its security practices:

Having some transparency about security problems with software is great, but Adobe's Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) took that transparency a little too far today when a member of the team posted the PGP keys for PSIRT's e-mail account—both the public and the private keys. The keys have since been taken down, and a new public key has been posted in its stead.

The faux pas was spotted at 1:49pm ET by security researcher Juho Nurminen:

Oh shit Adobe pic.twitter.com/7rDL3LWVVz
— Juho Nurminen (@jupenur) September 22, 2017

Nurminen was able to confirm that the key was associated with the psirt@adobe.com e-mail account.

Also at The Register and Wccftech.

[How many here have done something like this? Perhaps an extra file accidentally uploaded to GitHub? --Ed.]

