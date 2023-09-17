Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

Antibody Combination Attacks 99% of HIV Strains

posted by martyb on Saturday September 23, @08:53PM   Printer-friendly
from the best-of-luck-to-them dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Scientists have engineered a "tri-specific antibody" that they say can attack 99% of HIV strains:

Scientists have engineered an antibody that attacks 99% of HIV strains and can prevent infection in primates. It is built to attack three critical parts of the virus - making it harder for HIV to resist its effects.

The work is a collaboration between the US National Institutes of Health and the pharmaceutical company Sanofi. The International Aids Society said it was an "exciting breakthrough". Human trials will start in 2018 to see if it can prevent or treat infection.

Trispecific broadly neutralizing HIV antibodies mediate potent SHIV protection in macaques (DOI: 10.1126/science.aan8630) (DX)

The development of an effective AIDS vaccine has been challenging due to viral genetic diversity and the difficulty in generating broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs). Here, we engineered trispecific antibodies (Abs) that allow a single molecule to interact with three independent HIV-1 envelope determinants: 1) the CD4 binding site, 2) the membrane proximal external region (MPER) and 3) the V1V2 glycan site. Trispecific Abs exhibited higher potency and breadth than any previously described single bnAb, showed pharmacokinetics similar to human bnAbs, and conferred complete immunity against a mixture of SHIVs in non-human primates (NHP) in contrast to single bnAbs. Trispecific Abs thus constitute a platform to engage multiple therapeutic targets through a single protein, and could be applicable for diverse diseases, including infections, cancer and autoimmunity.

Original Submission


«  Neanderthal Brains Developed More Slowly than Humans
Antibody Combination Attacks 99% of HIV Strains | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday September 23, @09:25PM

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Saturday September 23, @09:25PM (#572169) Journal

    Well we know which strains will become dominant then, don't we.

    The "challenging due to viral genetic diversity" is not likely to go away. A short term suppression of most strains seems the best they can hope for. The story leaves unsaid how many strains remain in that 1% against which this trifecta isn't effective, and what traits the 1% may share with the 99%.

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday September 23, @09:32PM

    by looorg (578) on Saturday September 23, @09:32PM (#572170)

    Great news! More unprotected sex with hookers and junkies! On a more serious note tho I do wonder what, if this turns out to work as predicted and it's just not attacking but also eradicating, this will do to the mind of people. Will HIV just become a slightly embarrassing STD like the rest of them -- oops got the darn HIV/AIDS thing again, better pop some pills. Also I guess it will suck for the people that get that 1% super-resistant-form-of HIV that will eventually be created due to this.

(1)