Scientists have engineered a "tri-specific antibody" that they say can attack 99% of HIV strains:
Scientists have engineered an antibody that attacks 99% of HIV strains and can prevent infection in primates. It is built to attack three critical parts of the virus - making it harder for HIV to resist its effects.
The work is a collaboration between the US National Institutes of Health and the pharmaceutical company Sanofi. The International Aids Society said it was an "exciting breakthrough". Human trials will start in 2018 to see if it can prevent or treat infection.
Trispecific broadly neutralizing HIV antibodies mediate potent SHIV protection in macaques (DOI: 10.1126/science.aan8630) (DX)
The development of an effective AIDS vaccine has been challenging due to viral genetic diversity and the difficulty in generating broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs). Here, we engineered trispecific antibodies (Abs) that allow a single molecule to interact with three independent HIV-1 envelope determinants: 1) the CD4 binding site, 2) the membrane proximal external region (MPER) and 3) the V1V2 glycan site. Trispecific Abs exhibited higher potency and breadth than any previously described single bnAb, showed pharmacokinetics similar to human bnAbs, and conferred complete immunity against a mixture of SHIVs in non-human primates (NHP) in contrast to single bnAbs. Trispecific Abs thus constitute a platform to engage multiple therapeutic targets through a single protein, and could be applicable for diverse diseases, including infections, cancer and autoimmunity.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday September 23, @09:25PM
Well we know which strains will become dominant then, don't we.
The "challenging due to viral genetic diversity" is not likely to go away. A short term suppression of most strains seems the best they can hope for. The story leaves unsaid how many strains remain in that 1% against which this trifecta isn't effective, and what traits the 1% may share with the 99%.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday September 23, @09:32PM
Great news! More unprotected sex with hookers and junkies! On a more serious note tho I do wonder what, if this turns out to work as predicted and it's just not attacking but also eradicating, this will do to the mind of people. Will HIV just become a slightly embarrassing STD like the rest of them -- oops got the darn HIV/AIDS thing again, better pop some pills. Also I guess it will suck for the people that get that 1% super-resistant-form-of HIV that will eventually be created due to this.
