Walmart wants to test "in-fridge delivery" for Silicon Valley customers with August Home "smart locks":
Here's how the test will work: I place an order on Walmart.com for several items, even groceries. When my order is ready, a Deliv driver will retrieve my items and bring them to my home. If no one answers the doorbell, he or she will have a one-time passcode that I've pre-authorized which will open my home's smart lock. As the homeowner, I'm in control of the experience the entire time – the moment the Deliv driver rings my doorbell, I receive a smartphone notification that the delivery is occurring and, if I choose, I can watch the delivery take place in real-time. The Deliv associate will drop off my packages in my foyer and then carry my groceries to the kitchen, unload them in my fridge and leave. I'm watching the entire process from start to finish from my home security cameras through the August app. As I watch the Deliv associate exit my front door, I even receive confirmation that my door has automatically been locked.
While some may find the idea creepy, others have downplayed the creepiness factor:
"Five years ago consumers wouldn't have assumed they'd let a stranger drive them from the airport, much less stay in their house," said Forrest Collier, the CEO of eMeals, a platform that offers shopping lists based on recipes and loads the items into online shopping carts at Walmart and Kroger (KR) . "Now both Uber and Airbnb are billion-dollar companies."
For now, the fridge restocking service will only be available to Silicon Valley users of August Home. Customers will get a notification through their August Home app every time a delivery person drops off their food.
[...] Even though this Walmart service sounds "creepy on the front end," said Collier of eMeals, "it's really not as creepy as letting a stranger sleep in your bedroom."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday September 24, @01:36PM
"drop off my packages in my foyer"
And, what if I don't have a foyer? All I have is a mudroom, where I kick off my muddy boots.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 3, Touché) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday September 24, @01:39PM
Right. That never happened five years ago. We're all best friends with every taxi driver.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday September 24, @02:15PM
is pretty pictures of the thieves. That's what I got when someone broke into our residence's garage and stole my car: the police never found the car but I got a nice VHS tape with the guy's face on it, grinning and giving me the finger.
In short, nobody comes into my house when I'm not home - especially Walmart employees, who are payed diddly squat per hour, and might just be all the more tempted to make extra money on the side with the things in the houses they visit. The camera doesn't change anything.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 24, @02:19PM
Selling copies of your keys to the police under the third party doctrine
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday September 24, @02:31PM (1 child)
How does this make sense when at the same time Walmart wants get rid of all cashiers?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 24, @02:36PM
It's easier to automate the cashier job than the jobs of CDL-holding van/truck driver and driveway-to-fridge porter.
(Score: 2) by fritsd on Sunday September 24, @02:34PM
I'd be worried, if I was a "Deliv associate", and the customer had ordered fava beans and a nice Chianti ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 24, @02:50PM
Years ago, we never locked doors. If a friend showed up with some food (maybe something from their garden) and no one was around, they would leave it in the fridge. Once a friend left ice cream in my freezer, a very nice surprise!
If I move, because the nearby city is creeping out this way, I will certainly look for someplace like this...(but probably won't find it).
