from the just-need-a-thousand-monkeys dept.
[The] main problem here is that software development is not an individual sport. Assessing technical traits means that we are looking at candidates as individuals. At the same time, we will put them in a team context and the project's success will depend on their teamwork. A person's resume or LinkedIn profile says close to nothing about their team skills.
What's more, we know quite a lot about what makes teams effective. Anita Woolley's research on collective intelligence [DOI: 10.1126/science.1193147] [DX] provides extremely valuable insight on the topic. First of all, how do we define collective intelligence? It's basically the skill of a group to solve complex problems. Well, it sounds like the definition of everyday work for software development teams if you ask me.
Why is collective intelligence so important? Exploiting collective intelligence, as opposed to going with the opinion of the smartest person in a room, is a winning strategy. To put in Anita Woolley's words: "Collective intelligence was much more predictive in terms of succeeding in complex tasks than average individual intelligence or maximal individual intelligence."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 24, @03:56PM
with all the rent-duh-k0d3rz out there, how is this even a thing.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 24, @03:57PM
"the average social sensitivity of group members, the equality in distribution of conversational turn-taking, and the proportion of females in the group."
And this is how America got to the moon.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday September 24, @04:16PM
Some 17 years ago (yeah, it was in 2000), we partnered with a company specializing in Bluetooth to put BT in our products. They had one guy, very smart, very abusive to his co-workers. The other company (a startup) ran out of money and shut down. This guy interviewed with us. We all gave him a thumbs up, he was very smart. Then our boss said "would any of you want to work with him?". A collective "aww hell no" was groaned, and we didn't hire him.
Reply to This