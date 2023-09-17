from the sure-beats-dialup dept.
Microsoft, Facebook, and Telxius have completed the Marea subsea cable, which connects Virginia Beach, Virginia, U.S. to Bilbao, Spain:
The Marea cable's new "open" design allows it to evolve with technology, ensuring the highest performance for users now and well into the future, even as the global population of internet users grows. And make no mistake, the demand is growing. Just think of the many high-bandwidth applications and content you use today such as Skype and Facebook Live, and the volume of streaming videos, movies and music consumed daily. This ability to interoperate with many different kinds of networking equipment brings significant benefits including lower costs and easier equipment upgrades, leading to faster growth in bandwidth rates.
Completed in less than two years — nearly three times faster than is typical — Marea is a powerful example of the important role the private sector has to play in connecting the world. It also set a new standard for subsea cables because it is designed to meet today's demand and evolve with the progress of tomorrow, allowing companies offering digital services to be better equipped to handle cross-border internet traffic, which is expected to increase eightfold by 2025.
VentureBeat notes:
Elsewhere, Google and Facebook last year partnered on a new submarine cable project between Los Angeles and Hong Kong, while a new Google-backed transpacific internet cable from Japan to Oregon opened for business. Earlier this year, Google revealed it was also backing Indigo, a new undersea cable between Asia and Australia.
It was no surprise to learn that Amazon — a competitor in the cloud services space alongside Google and Microsoft — made its first major subsea cable investment last year when it plowed money into the transpacific Hawaiki cable, which should improve latency for Amazon Web Services (AWS) users in Australia and New Zealand.
[...] Though the cable should help bring greater speeds to connections between North America and Europe, it may also have a knock-on effect for Asia and Africa, which are connected via the same landmass.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday September 24, @01:40AM (1 child)
Is this for faster spying and hacking by the NSA?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Sunday September 24, @02:00AM
Yup. Cable taps courtesy of the USS Jimmy Carter.
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2013/07/the-creepy-long-standing-practice-of-undersea-cable-tapping/277855/ [theatlantic.com]
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 24, @01:51AM
Pr0n
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday September 24, @02:43AM
While I don't know much, or anything, about bathymetry (underwater topography) it does look a bit odd to draw cable from Virginia Beach to Bilbao. It's not exactly the shortest route. If one look at the map it seems to be almost in France and then they just decide to pull it back down to Spain. Drawing it to Portugal looks to be a shorter distance to. I guess Microsoft and Facebook except to serve a lot of queries from Spain.
Also Bilbao is the largest city in the Basque country. I'm sure that after decades of fighting domestic terrorism with/vs ETA there is no short supply of various intelligence operatives, analysts and suitable facilities in the area for a tapping station. After all ETA is supposed to have disarmed in April of 2017 so they must have something else to fill their days with. Such as Facebook monitoring for terrorists or something similar.
https://www.submarinecablemap.com/#/submarine-cable/marea [submarinecablemap.com]
