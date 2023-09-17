from the headless-horse[less]man dept.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41355592
A local US police department has urged people not to call 911 after reports that a man had been crushed by a garage door.
The supposed victim in Greene County, Tennessee, turned out to be a scarily realistic, early Halloween decoration. The department said it had received calls about a "suspicious person lying in a driveway with bloody handprints on the garage". Officers investigated, only to find it was a puppet stuffed with straw.
Greene County TN Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook: "ATTENTION EVERYONE!!! For those of you driving on Chuckey Pike in Greene County: THIS IS A HALLOWEEN DECORATION! Do NOT call 911 reporting a dead body. Instead, congratulate the homeowner on a great display."
[Okay, Soylentils, what is your best Halloween prank? --Ed.]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday September 24, @11:13PM (1 child)
> [Okay, Soylentils, what is your best Halloween prank? --Ed.]
And extremely important
You wait until it is Halloween.
That first, simple step seems to be too much for so many people today.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday September 24, @11:50PM
You do it at the right time. That's very, very important. You don't do it in May, like that sick woman .@KathyGriffin. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with what she did. Still very hard for my children. Let me tell you, my scariest Halloween was last year. Because the election was rigged so #CrookedHillary could win! 🇺🇸
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Sunday September 24, @11:38PM
Hit man finds perfect place to drop bodies that won't be reported as being halloween decorations.
Whar about the owner of the place, you say?
Third one on the left, the one with the severed throat.
SmCPUtbh fam
