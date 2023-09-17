from the keeping-an-eye-on-things dept.
Facebook has tightened the reins on its ad-targeting capabilities following a ProPublica investigation that found that Facebook's algorithmically generated categories allowed advertisements to be targeted to individuals who used phrases associated with anti-Semitism. Facebook denied that an algorithm was to blame, instead blaming manual entries by Facebook users (such as listing your occupation as "Jew Hater" with education from "Hitler's School of Hard Knocks"):
In a [September 20th post], Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg made her first public statement on a recent ProPublica investigation of ad-targeting to hate groups, calling the issue "a fail on our part." Last week, ProPublica's investigation found that Facebook clients could target ads using keywords like "jew hater" and "Hitler did nothing wrong."
Sandberg claims the ad-targeting was the result of manual entries in the education and employer fields. (In simple terms, someone listed their job as "jew hater.") That explanation contradicts the initial ProPublica article, which claimed the categories were algorithmically generated. "We never intended or anticipated this functionality being used this way – and that is on us," Sandberg wrote. "And we did not find it ourselves – and that is also on us."
Sandberg laid out three changes in how the company targets ads, although each is largely an extension of existing efforts. After restricting self-reported fields for education and profession, Facebook will now restore approximately 5,000 of the most popular responses, all of which have now been reviewed to ensure they don't violate company standards. The company will also devote more resources to ensuring that "content that goes against our community standards cannot be used to target ads," and add more human oversight to its advertising system more broadly.
Facebook now has a vetted list of around 5,000 targeting options (such as "nurse" or "teacher") and will manually approve new ones.
Also at Recode, Slate, and Marketing Land.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @01:39AM
That's Facebook's real issue, not the fact that it's conducting mass surveillance and violating the privacy of hundreds of millions of people (even those who don't use its garbage website). Priorities!
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday September 25, @01:53AM (7 children)
*Who* was targeting their ads at "Jew Haters" and the like.
What's more, I'd like to know the source of those groups' funding.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @02:05AM
Buy off Facebook, ask for a report.
Once your curiosity is satisfied, please do us a favor and close down Facebook, if that's not too much to ask.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @02:07AM (5 children)
Yeah nazis are such an issue. Can't goto the fucking store or the mall or school or anywhere without them everywhere. I am totally surrounded by them.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday September 25, @02:17AM (4 children)
Jews are the issue. So much that even a Jew-run fixture of the internet has to admit so.
Unlike Nazis, Jews are everywhere. And they hold a disturbing amount of control over your lives. They bought out the NFL and are killing it! Killing its manhood! Because they don't like nationalism unless its their nationalism! We must stop them!
(Score: 3, Touché) by Grishnakh on Monday September 25, @02:31AM (1 child)
Personally, I'd be happy if they bought out the NFL, and then simply shut it down altogether. Good riddance.
Then, if they bought out all the golf courses in America and shut those down too, I'd be ecstatic.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @02:50AM
I'll 2nd that motion. But it likely won't do any good as the NFL and golf type of humans
will still be around ....
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @02:31AM (1 child)
Found the Nazi. Defense industry employee, eh?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday September 25, @02:39AM
Yes, I work for Boston Dynamics, and it was run by two or more Jews -- Eric Schmidt and Sergei Brin. Then it was sold to other Jews, and Schlomo Goldstein was one of them.
