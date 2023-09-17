Stories
Olfaguard is an Electronic Nose for Smelling Pathogens in Food Factories

A recent deadly outbreak of Salmonella has so far sickened more than 200 people throughout the eastern and southern United States. The culprit? Madrol papayas coming from three different distribution companies, all originating from four close farms in Mexico.

[...] Mitigating risk of food-borne illnesses can be a costly and time-consuming business for food manufacturers -- but one that is necessary. ...

This machine works by picking up on possible pathogens, running it through the system and then coming out with results, which founder and CEO Pierre Salameh says have so far yielded results with a 94 percent accuracy in the lab.

[...] "We provide an affordable method, but I don't want to save money for factories. I want to double and triple output within the same budget of what they are doing," Salameh tells TechCrunch.

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2017/09/19/olfaguard-is-an-electronic-nose-for-smelling-pathogens-in-food-factories/

