[On September 12], Bleeping Computer came across a new Dark Web portal that allows users to search Tor Onion sites in the same way users utilize Shodan to discover Internet-exposed services [1, 2].

Named Ichidan — the Japanese word for "first stage/step" — the service is located at ichidanv34wrx7m7.onion, and, in the long run, can prove a useful tool for anyone investigating Dark Web services.

"This search engine is gold," said Victor Gevers, after Bleeping Computer asked the researcher for an opinion. "There is so much we didn't know about many .onion addresses. I am just amazed at things I see."

[...] Under normal circumstances, Tor sites should not be exposing such wealth of information, as they could reveal the whereabouts and identity of the website's owner.

While this much data is good news when tracking down cyber-criminals and other crooks, this might not be good news if you're running a secret news portal in a country with an oppressive regime.