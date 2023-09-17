from the not-as-hidden-as-you-may-have-thought dept.
[On September 12], Bleeping Computer came across a new Dark Web portal that allows users to search Tor Onion sites in the same way users utilize Shodan to discover Internet-exposed services [1, 2].
Named Ichidan — the Japanese word for "first stage/step" — the service is located at ichidanv34wrx7m7.onion, and, in the long run, can prove a useful tool for anyone investigating Dark Web services.
"This search engine is gold," said Victor Gevers, after Bleeping Computer asked the researcher for an opinion. "There is so much we didn't know about many .onion addresses. I am just amazed at things I see."
[...] Under normal circumstances, Tor sites should not be exposing such wealth of information, as they could reveal the whereabouts and identity of the website's owner.
While this much data is good news when tracking down cyber-criminals and other crooks, this might not be good news if you're running a secret news portal in a country with an oppressive regime.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/ichidan-is-a-shodan-like-search-engine-for-the-dark-web/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @06:09AM (1 child)
I pointed my Tor browser to the given onion address, and got a pretty worthless website that could return no results of value, regardless of my inquiry.
Whatever it is, it ain't gold; this makes me think it's a trick.
By the way, when I first tried to post this comment, SoylentNews responded with the following error message:
Then, I got this:
Then I got this twice:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @07:17AM
For the first problem, use the "New Tor Circuit for This Site" option in your browser. The admins have decided to block anonymous posting from certain IP addresses, including some Tor exit nodes. When you post a comment, it can be moderated up or down and the IP address you used is assigned "Karma." When the "Karma" goes negative enough, anonymous posting from that IP address is blocked.
For the second problem, try copying the text you meant to post, using the reply link again, then pasting your comment and submitting it quickly. Logged-in users get much more time.
