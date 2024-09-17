from the surprising dept.
Last week, Minister of the European Parliament, Julia Reda, unearthed a well-hidden 2014 study financed by the European Commission entitled Estimating displacement rates of copyrighted content in the EU [warning: PDF] that studied the effects of copyright infringement on sales. The study cost 360,000 EUR to carry out and although it was ready in 2015, it was only made public last week when Reda was able to get ahold of a copy.
The study's conclusion was that with the exception of recently released blockbusters, there is no evidence to support the idea that online copyright infringement displaces sales. This conclusion is consistent with previous studies, and raises the following question: "Why did the Commission, after having spent a significant amount of money on it, choose not to publish this study for almost two years?"
- The blog post by MEP Julia Reda, Pirate Party, Germany: What the Commission found out about copyright infringement but 'forgot' to tell us.
- TorrentFreak: EU Piracy Report Suppression Raises Questions Over Transparency
- RT: Piracy doesn't impact sales: Pirate Party MEP unearths €360k European Commission report
- Newsweek: Inside the Piracy Study the European Union Hid: Illegal Downloads Don't Harm Overall Sales
- TheNextWeb: iEU paid for a report that concluded piracy isn't harmful — and tried to hide the findings
- The Inquirer: The EC accused of burying a report that found that piracy isn't that costly
- HotHardware: EU Study Hidden For Two Years Concluded That Digital Piracy Doesn't Affect Sales
- ... and many others ...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jummama on Monday September 25, @06:14PM (3 children)
Quite simply, because it doesn't fit the narrative. Monied interests want everyone to believe in the lost-sale fallacy, and this report doesn't help.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @06:31PM (2 children)
This is obviously true but it really makes one wonder why?
You would think that these interests would be interested in their bottom line above all. Nonetheless they (and by "they" I'm converting these interests to the likely corporate players behind them) spend immense amounts of money, time, and manpower developing ever more methods of trying to deter copyright infringement. These methods in many cases even end up detrimental to the usage of genuine users.
There seems to be a chronic epidemic in America of "I know I'm right, so I don't care about anything except data that also says I'm right"ism. It ranges all the way from the individual to politicians to billion dollar multinational corporations. We would seemingly rather be wrong and lie to ourselves than risk having to admit our previous views were flawed.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by arcz on Monday September 25, @07:06PM
But is that true? Can we really assume that they believe what they're saying?
What they really want is for it to be impossible to watch content not produced by Big Media. All content will be supervised. All devices will only play content from Big Media. You must pay a license fee to watch media. That way Big Media is paid for all content on the Internet. Anything that doesn't require a license (non-DRM content) will be made illegal, if Big Media gets what it wants. Big Media wants to get rid of Small Media, plain and simple.
DVD-encryption rippers for example are considered bad by Big Media not because of piracy, but because they allow you to watch DVDs on a free operating system, such as Linux. Linux isn't controlled by people who would cooperate with Big Media, so Linux is bad. Big Media wants Microsoft, Apple, and Sony to be dominant because they support Big Media.
The real purpose of DRM is not to protect copyrighted content from copyright infringement, but to make it harder for you to watch small media by forcing you into locked down platforms and ecosystems.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @07:31PM
They are. Except you are forgetting that they inhabit an alternate reality world where they believe that if it were made impossible to pirate content, that all those pirates would immediately begin paying the content distributors their fees they are due for consuming the content. And in that alternate reality, creating a system that makes it impossible to consume content without paying a 'protection fee' produces a huge boost to the bottom line.
This report, however, shows that what we have been saying for years is actually true. Those who obtain your (as in 'big distributor co.') content on the pirate market will never become paying customers, instead they will simply do without the content if they can not acquire it via the pirate market.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @06:15PM (2 children)
The study didn't reach the desired conclusion, so it will be hidden, a new study will be conducted, and the party that conducted this study will not be hired again.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by mhajicek on Monday September 25, @06:25PM (1 child)
The party responsible for sacking the previous responsible party has been sacked.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @07:08PM
Python references are always good for a +n Funny :-)
Reply to This
Parent