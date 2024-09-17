from the Apple-impact dept.
The company that failed to acquire Lattice Semiconductor will acquire Imagination Technologies instead:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-22/imagination-technologies-agrees-to-takeover-by-canyon-bridge
Imagination Technologies Group Plc agreed to be acquired by China-backed private equity firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners.
Canyon Bridge said it will pay 182 pence a share in cash, or more than 500 million pounds ($675 million), for the U.K. designer of graphics chips. That's 42 percent more than Imagination's closing share price on Friday.
As part of the deal, Imagination will sell its U.S.-based embedded processor unit MIPS to Tallwood MIPS, a company indirectly owned by California-based investment firm Tallwood Venture Capital, Canyon Bridge said.
Canyon Bridge was keen to structure a bid to avoid scrutiny from U.S. regulators, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.
Earlier in September President Donald Trump rejected a takeover by Canyon Bridge of U.S. chipmaker Lattice Semiconductor Corp., just the fourth time in a quarter century that a U.S. president has ordered a foreign sale of an American firm stopped for security reasons.
Also at The Verge, AnandTech, and Financial Times.
Previously:
Related:
- Imagination Technologies Group Up for Sale
- Imagination Technologies will Continue to Make GPUs after Losing its Biggest Customer
« Hidden 2015 European Commission Report on Copyright Infringement | NASA Finds a Pitch-Black Hot Jupiter Exoplanet »
Related Stories
Imagination Technologies will continue to make GPUs after their biggest customer, Apple, said it would phase out their use of the products. In fact, Imagination will sell its MIPS CPU business and Ensigma communications business and focus solely on GPUs. Meanwhile, Imagination is seeking an agreement with Apple to put the company on better footing:
Just over a month ago, Imagination Technologies dropped the bombshell announcement that their largest customer, Apple, would be phasing out their use of Imagination's GPU IP in their SoC GPU designs. Specifically, Apple expects that they will no longer be using Imagination's IP for new products in 15 to 24 months. This put Imagination in a significant pinch, as Apple is a full half of the company's overall revenue and 69% of their GPU revenue. As a result, Imagination stands to lose the bulk of their GPU revenue starting two years down the line.
[...] Meanwhile in Imagination's bombshell of the month, alongside today's Apple update, the company is also announcing that they are going to be refocusing the company to focus entirely on the GPU business. To that end, the company is putting their remaining non-GPU businesses – the MIPS CPU business and the Ensigma communications business – on the market. Imagination is not listing an expected price for either business at this time – or if they have already lined up any suitors – but the company believes that given the improved fiscal performance of these two divisions, that they are in a good position to sell the two divisions.
MIPS and Ensigma have been two of Imagination's major efforts to diversify the company away from their original core business of GPU IP. MIPS was acquired by Imagination for $100M in 2012 – about 4.5 years ago – while Ensigma has been part of the company since the turn of the millennium. MIPS in particular has been a long-running architecture in the embedded space, and along with x86, is the other alternative CPU architecture supported by Google's Android OS. So the news that the engineering team and product portfolio behind the #2 architecture in mobile and embedded are being sold is a major development. MIPS and Ensigma are now joining Imagination's Pure business, which is also in the process of being sold off.
Imagination Technologies, a company known for its PowerVR GPUs and MIPS processors, saw its shares drop massively when it announced that Apple would make its own GPUs for the next iPhone. Now it is up for sale:
Imagination Technologies Group plc (LSE: IMG, "Imagination", "the Group") announces that over the last few weeks it has received interest from a number of parties for a potential acquisition of the whole Group. The Board of Imagination has therefore decided to initiate a formal sale process for the Group and is engaged in preliminary discussions with potential bidders.
The sale process for the MIPS and Ensigma operations, which commenced on 4 May 2017, is progressing well and indicative proposals have been received for both businesses. [...] There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for Imagination, nor that any transaction will be executed, nor as to terms of any such offer or transaction.
Also at PCMag, AppleInsider (Imagination is an AppleOutsider), and Reuters.
President Trump has blocked Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC from acquiring Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, using the authority granted by the Exon–Florio Amendment. Lattice Semiconductor makes programmable logic devices including field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs):
President Trump on Wednesday blocked a China-backed investor from buying an American semiconductor maker over national security concerns, a rare move that could signal more aggressive scrutiny of China's deal-making ambitions. The deal for Lattice Semiconductor has provided a test of the president's economic and diplomatic relationship with China.
[...] The White House said on Wednesday that it prevented the acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor, in part because the United States government relies on the company's products. The integrity of the semiconductor industry, it said, was vital.
The White House also raised concerns over the buyer's close ties to Beijing. The investment group included China Venture Capital Fund Corporation, which is owned by state-backed entities, the White House said.
The decision could foretell trouble for other Chinese deals under review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a multiagency group that examines takeovers of American companies by foreign buyers and makes recommendations to the president. The group, which operates largely in secrecy, is also looking at the proposed purchase of MoneyGram International by Ant Financial, an affiliate of the Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group.