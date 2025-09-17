17/09/25/2217211 story
posted by martyb on Monday September 25, @10:33PM
from the what-does-Betteridge-buy? dept.
The entire big box economy is a big honking subsidy to people with cars living in the suburbs by the poor, the singles, the seniors, the urban, the cyclists.
It only works because of the highways and the parking lots and the infrastructure paid for by everyone (road taxes do not cover the cost of the roads) and enjoyed by the drivers. The companies charge twice as much for small packages as big ones because they can; the purchasers without cars and access to the big boxes, the ability to drive between the Walmart and the Costco and the Price Club, don't have a choice.
Read on for Treehugger's reasons. Is bulk buying bad after all?
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @10:38PM
I'm a big ol' lib greenie but... huh? Bulk pricing doesn't only apply to milk and bulky items. Also applies to public transport tickets, marijuana and carbon credits ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @10:46PM
I can walk or bike to Costco, Walmart and other stores and I know which stores have the best deals. Get fucked!
It's called self-control. Leave it to treefucker to argue that you wipe your ass with more squares of toilet paper just because you buy in bulk.
(Score: 4, Funny) by krishnoid on Monday September 25, @10:49PM
Bettridge thwarted!
(Score: 2, Informative) by Sulla on Monday September 25, @10:56PM (6 children)
There is so much I want to complain about from this article, but I think this paragraph sums it up
The rest of the article is about how big box stores are biased against old people, young people, people with small cars or no car, people who are poor, etc. The reasons for this are that the deals are good but only people with cars can get them because of convenience, also that the deals are bad because you are forced to buy more than you need. Another thread running through the whole thing is that buying in bulk means shopping less and shopping all at one place so less gas is used and we don't end up paying the real price for gas.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @11:05PM (3 children)
Plus, toilet paper is always a bad example for this for one very good reason: TOILET PAPER NEVER GOES BAD." Sure, I'd get this argument with food and other stuff that expires, but a lot of bulk sales are on things that either don't expire or expire months later. Finally, the whole argument of "It doesn't work for me, hence it is bad and should be banned or never work."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @11:16PM
Oftentimes things are still perfectly good well beyond their expiration dates. Also, if you store things properly, you can stop food from going bad so quickly. The fact that the author complains about bugs getting into food and food going stale indicates to me that they're not storing things properly.
The nonsense about the supposed biases of buying in bulk has nothing to do with whether it is cheaper in the long wrong; it is just off-topic.
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Monday September 25, @11:16PM (1 child)
Toilet paper and ketchup (probably called American Sauce elsewhere...)
I remember buying ketchup at Costco once, and not needing the gallon bucket, I opted for the three-pack of quart-size bottles. It kept for years...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @11:52PM
After 10 years unopened, mine turned brown. I called Heinz and they said it was still edible.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by vux984 on Monday September 25, @11:54PM
This is just irritating on so many levels. It's 30 cents more because really, pretty much everything about the cost of corn starch is in packaging and logistics. How much do you think actual corn starch costs? For fuck sakes, you can buy a 50 pound bag of it for $15. And if you need it by the ton, you'll be paying far less than $15/50 lb.
As packages get smaller, the cost of packaging and distribution just becomes greater and greater. Let's go the other way, let's say we made a 4oz container... a 2oz container... 1/2 oz container. The price reductions are going to flatline somewhere well above zero, because making, and shipping, and stocking, and shelving, and collecting payment for each container costs something, even if the containers were empty. And that doesn't even talk about wringing enough profit from a sale to make it worth the effort.
It's just basic economics. It's not 'unfair'. And its not a subsidy of the poor to the suburbanite, any more than the suburbanite paying an (exorbitant!!) $3.29 for a paltry 16oz container is a subsidy on the restaurant buying it in 50 lb bags? Or the processed food manufacturer getting it by the rail car for... well do can you even imagine what they pay "per oz"? LOL I wouldn't be surprised to see it drop below a 100th of a penny at that scale.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Fluffeh on Tuesday September 26, @12:00AM
Quite frankly, a whole heap of this article doesn't make logical sense at all.
You need toilet paper, you don't need a specific quantity. The 6 or 36 is merely the available quantity you have stored. I don't know about you, but I don't change my use of toilet paper if there is a whole stack of it in the corner of the bathroom.
On a serious note, I have worked in supply chain for a number of years. A surprising amount of the cost of a product comes from how much it is handled. These costs rarely change with the quantity of product inside (except for really bulky products, which have a higher % storage/transport cost as less fits on a pallet). The corn starch is however a perfect example.
The cost of the product (the actual corn starch, not the packaging or supply chain cost or anything else) shows as $450 per metric ton on Alibaba. Converting that into a price per ounce is $0.012757272 dollars per ounce.
Therefore the 8 ounce packet actually has about 10 cents of corn starch in it.
The 16 ounce has about 20 cents of corn starch in it.
Sounds about damned right if you ask me. This is assuming all other things are equal - which of course they won't be, but this is a simple nitpick with the whole methodology of this POS craptacular article.
This is nothing shy of the author having a big whinge and cry if you ask me. Suck it up cupcake, move on. The world isn't there to be fair to you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @11:01PM
If there weren't "highways and the parking lots" then all shopping of non-perishable items would have to be in bulk.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by istartedi on Monday September 25, @11:03PM (1 child)
It sounds like the author of the article needs to understand
the difference between what we can and cannot change in our
daily lives. If the only way for you to make a living is to work somewhere
in a suburb where you need a car, then buying bulk might make sense.
Anything can be done badly. Buying fresh garlic by the pallet is probably
not a good idea. Buying toilet paper in bulk is probably a good idea.
Yeah, poor people can't do it. They can't do a lot of other things either.
That's the definition of poor.
Do you know what a city with dense housing
and good public transit is? It's buildings and transit bought in bulk.
Efficiency is good, even if it exists within a larger framework
that isn't efficient. The "green" folks are right to address issues with
that larger framework. I think it makes less sense to criticize practices
that help us cope within that framework. If the framework becomes
more efficient, these processes will go away all by themselves without
them being addressed.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday September 25, @11:30PM
On the other side, it's increased transportation and storage cost for food, higher concentration of waste to treat/dispose, lack of greenery/heat-islands, increased risks of transmissible epidemics (jumping into flu-season on another one sneezing on you in the public transport?), social issues (homelessness, increased level of everyday stress), military strategy considerations (strategic bombing of Hamburg), etc.
Not saying that the cities are bad, I'm saying there ain't no such thing as a free lunch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @11:10PM
Sometimes it is worth it. Sometimes not.
I many times can buy smaller packages and come out ahead. per oz/unit pricing is better.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday September 25, @11:10PM (4 children)
A couple times a year I'll piggyback on a friend for things like tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, and such. But I don't have anywhere to store the toilet paper Costco wants me to buy. Likewise, veggies are useless to me. Who cares if I save 20% if I throw 50% of them into the trash? I can freeze the meat, but I've got a small freezer. Not to mention cutting a 10 lb hunk of meat into 3 hunks I'll use at a time. The gas lines are always a good 20 minutes. I'm fat, none of their clothes fit me.
That said, as they no longer require American Express things change. I can save $10/3 months on my prescription drugs. I'll no longer need to bug a friend when I'm out of tomato paste. I'm perfectly capable of dividing 10 lbs of meat into 3 packages.
My prescriptions expire in November, I suspect I'll be joining Costco then. I'll just be very effin careful when shopping.
(Score: 1) by insanumingenium on Monday September 25, @11:21PM (2 children)
I dont know where you hail from. But in my state it is the law that they cant require a membership to buy drugs, glasses, smoke, or hooch. You might not require a membership.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday September 25, @11:25PM (1 child)
Yeah, I'm pretty sure that's the law here too. I just feel guilty taking taking advantage of their price when not a member.
And yeah, I know that kind of thinking went out in the 80s when MBA's started invading management. But I was raised that way.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Monday September 25, @11:43PM
Don't feel guilty about taking advantage of Costco! That's the most ridiculous thing I have heard! Taking advantage of Costco should warm the cockles of your heart.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @11:46PM
If you have a problem using or storing vegetables, get a pressure canner. You can process them and store them at room temperature.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 25, @11:13PM (1 child)
This article author completely fails economics 101. Things in bulk are cheaper for two reasons:
1) People who can buy large amounts of stuff are very desire-able as a customer (due to #2 below), so have relatively stronger purchasing power as compared to people who buy small amounts of stuff.
2) It's less work for to sell large amounts of things a couple of times, than small amounts of stuff lots of times. As an extreme example, most people would prefer to earn 80% of a $1000 sale, than 100% of a $100 sale.
By the author's same arguments, I should be able to call Kraft Foods, Samsung Electronics, and REI and buy everything at wholesale prices. I have just as might right to a bulk discount as Walmart does. Never mind I just want one TV.
I'll also note that if he thinks that there really is a lot of price gouging going on, he is more than able to create a competing business which caters to cities and pull a Walmart. It's been done before. If he's willing to put his money where his mouth is, then he could be the next billionaire... That's assuming he's not just an ignorant ideologue running his mouth off about stuff he doesn't understand.
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Monday September 25, @11:27PM
Of course, his investors would want to incorporate this into their risk model.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Monday September 25, @11:31PM
They extend warranties on electronics for an additional year. If the manufacturer can't help you with an issue, and then Costco support can't help you either, they will refund you the entire amount with very little hassle and make the manufacturer eat the cost. If you're unhappy with the other products they sell, they'll also take the products back with almost/no hassle.
