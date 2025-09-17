So much for making the recipe more natural. People would rather eat artificial ingredients than give up vibrant colors.

The people have spoken. They've had enough of General Mills' attempts to make its breakfast cereal more natural and want the old version back. In a surprising announcement made last Thursday, the company said it would do precisely that -- reintroduce its classic Trix cereal, in all its artificial glory, because that's what people want.

[...] Ever since General Mills announced in 2015 that it would start phasing out artificial colors and flavors from all its cereals (an announcement that boosted sales by 6 percent in early 2016 and pleased many shoppers and scientists who have concerns about the health effects of these petroleum-sourced food dyes), there has been a parallel outpouring of protest from committed cereal lovers. People weren't happy with the way the cereal looked or tasted.