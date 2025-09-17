Stories
General Mills Brings Back Old Trix Cereal in All Its Artificial Glory

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 26, @01:37AM   Printer-friendly
from the bring-back-booberry-next! dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

So much for making the recipe more natural. People would rather eat artificial ingredients than give up vibrant colors.

The people have spoken. They've had enough of General Mills' attempts to make its breakfast cereal more natural and want the old version back. In a surprising announcement made last Thursday, the company said it would do precisely that -- reintroduce its classic Trix cereal, in all its artificial glory, because that's what people want.

[...] Ever since General Mills announced in 2015 that it would start phasing out artificial colors and flavors from all its cereals (an announcement that boosted sales by 6 percent in early 2016 and pleased many shoppers and scientists who have concerns about the health effects of these petroleum-sourced food dyes), there has been a parallel outpouring of protest from committed cereal lovers. People weren't happy with the way the cereal looked or tasted.

"Petroleum-sourced food dyes," it's what's for breakfast!

  • (Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday September 26, @01:39AM (5 children)

    by Grishnakh (2831) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday September 26, @01:39AM (#572876)

    The people who buy stuff like Trix don't care about natural vs. artificial ingredients, and don't think about stuff like how healthy their cereal is. The people who do worry about that aren't buying high-sugar cereals like Trix.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Tuesday September 26, @01:44AM (2 children)

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday September 26, @01:44AM (#572882) Journal

      There are lots of different food dyes. Food coloring has been around long before petroleum sources were used.

      Not much evidence it was any better or worse for you back then, but it was available.

      Is there any low sugar cereal that tastes better than the box it comes in?

      • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @01:48AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @01:48AM (#572885)

        Made from bugs! http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/red-food-dye-cochineal-bugs_us_56fafd25e4b083f5c605f3dd [huffingtonpost.com]

      • (Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday September 26, @02:21AM

        by stretch611 (6199) on Tuesday September 26, @02:21AM (#572897)

        Just make sure that you know which cereals are actually low in sugar.

        It goes against common sense... when you actually look at the labels nearly all generic and brand name raisin bran have twice the sugar per serving than the majority of "sugar" cereals.

        No joke... I do actually look at the nutrition labels...
        Most sugar cereals per serving before milk...
        1g Fiber
        10-13g Sugar
        20-25g Total Carb

        Most Raisin Bran before milk...
        4-5g Fiber
        20-25g Sugar
        45-50g Total Carb

        Seeing how most cereals are also fortified, they all end up with roughly the same vitamins.
        IMO, The extra Fiber in Raisin Bran while nice, is not worth all the extra sugar and carbs.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 26, @01:46AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday September 26, @01:46AM (#572883) Journal

      The Firefly series poked fun at mankind's fascination with things that shine, several times. In this case, we prefer poison cereal to non-poison cereal because, "Oooh, SHINEY!"

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday September 26, @02:35AM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday September 26, @02:35AM (#572904)

      "Scientifically Formulated" was a big selling point for food - in the early 1900s. You can do your own research, here's one of the first samples Google returned to me:

      https://i.pinimg.com/236x/ca/c1/83/cac183fbbbf8645d0ae9ad6518509b6c.jpg [pinimg.com]

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by srobert on Tuesday September 26, @02:15AM

    by srobert (4803) on Tuesday September 26, @02:15AM (#572895)

    Silly human, natural flavors and colors are for rabbits.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday September 26, @02:27AM (1 child)

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Tuesday September 26, @02:27AM (#572900)

    Seriously, brown rice porridge with chicken or whatever else you want in it keeps you full way longer than this sugary crap. Much healthier for you too, *and* you control what goes in. If your cooker has a timer, it's even easier: dump stuff in at night, set the timer, wake up, shower, dress, nom, and run.

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday September 26, @02:37AM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday September 26, @02:37AM (#572905)

      Several generations were raised on colorful, sugary breakfast cereals - the kind that turn your milk into a rainbow... Even if it was as bad for you as smoking tobacco, do you think people want to give up their habits?

