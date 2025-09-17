from the Mike-and-Manny-and-Wyo-say-"Hi!" dept.
https://phys.org/news/2017-09-moon-lunar-village.html (AFP)
By 2040, a hundred people will live on the Moon, melting ice for water, 3D-printing homes and tools, eating plants grown in lunar soil, and competing in low-gravity, "flying" sports.
To those who mock such talk as science fiction, experts such as Bernard Foing, ambassador of the European Space Agency-driven "Moon Village" scheme, reply the goal is not only reasonable but feasible too.
At a European Planetary Science Congress in Riga this week, Foing spelt out how humanity could gain a permanent foothold on Earth's satellite, and then expand.
He likened it to the growth of the railways, when villages grew around train stations, followed by businesses.
By 2030, there could be an initial lunar settlement of six to 10 pioneers—scientists, technicians and engineers—which could grow to 100 by 2040, he predicted.
"In 2050, you could have a thousand and then... naturally you could envisage to have family" joining crews there, Foing told AFP .
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday September 26, @06:53AM
TFA proposes rocket launches from Moon as a profitable proposition
Now, I suppose that, assuming enough energy available, the magnesium (5-12%), aluminium (about 15%) and titanium (0.5%) in basalt [wikipedia.org] may actually be separated to be used as metallic alloys (lower the weight of the rocket)
So
1. build the massive rocket there
2. get it to LEO and load it up with whatever the Earth sends into LEO
3. go to your destination
When the water on Moon starts to become scarce, take a trip to the asteroid belt and pick an icy one.
Another possibility: build a massive torus ship (centrifugal gravity) from segments for a long manned space expedition (e.g. getting 200-500 colonist with all they need during trip and at destination into a Mars orbit in a flight 2-3 years long, without driving the colonists crazy with cabin fever)
