Scientists Create Buoyant Aluminum

An Anonymous Coward writes:

http://aluminiuminsider.com/researchers-confirm-discovery-floating-aluminium/

Like most common metals, aluminium lacks natural buoyancy. However, with a little rearranging of the metal’s natural molecular structure, one can produce an ultra-light crystalline form of the metal that is actually less dense than water and, as a result, floats upon it.

Research conducted by Utah State University Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry professor Alexander Boldyrev and published in the latest issue of The Journal of Physical Chemistry C has yielded just such a crystalline form using computational modeling.

“My colleagues’ approach to this challenge was very innovative,” explained Boldyrev. “They started with a known crystal lattice, in this case, a diamond, and substituted every carbon atom with an aluminum tetrahedron.”

Boldyrev’s colleagues, namely Iliya Getmanskii, Vitaliy Koval, Rusian Minyaev, and Vladimir Minkin of Southern Federal University in Rostov-on Don, Russia, confirmed the structure which is metastable and has a density of 0.61 grams per cubic centimeter. By comparison, conventional aluminium possesses a density of 2.7 grams per cubic centimeter.

Scientists Create Buoyant Aluminum
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @08:06AM (1 child)

    The only thing better than "Transparent Aluminium", with whales. But speaking of whales, has anyone seen the White Whale? You all know of the one of which I speak!

    "Queequeg," said I, "let's go; this fellow has broken loose from somewhere; he's talking about something and somebody we don't know."

    "Stop!" cried the stranger. "Ye said true- ye hav'n't seen Old Thunder yet, have ye?"

    "Who's Old Thunder?" said I, again riveted with the insane earnestness of his manner.

    "Captain Ahab."

    "What! the captain of our ship, the Pequod?"

    "Aye, among some of us old sailor chaps, he goes by that name. Ye hav'n't seen him yet, have ye?"

    "No, we hav'n't. He's sick they say, but is getting better, and will be all right again before long."

    "All right again before long!" laughed the stranger, with a solemnly derisive sort of laugh. "Look ye; when Captain Ahab is all right, then this left arm of mine will be all right; not before."

    "What do you know about him?"

    "What did they tell you about him? Say that!"

    "They didn't tell much of anything about him; only I've heard that he's a good whale-hunter, and a good captain to his crew."

    "That's true, that's true- yes, both true enough. But you must jump when he gives an order. Step and growl; growl and go- that's the word with Captain Ahab. But nothing about that thing that happened to him off Cape Horn, long ago, when he lay like dead for three days and nights; nothing about that deadly skrimmage with the Spaniard afore the altar in Santa?- heard nothing about that, eh? Nothing about the silver calabash he spat into? And nothing about his losing his leg last voyage, according to the prophecy. Didn't ye hear a word about them matters and something more, eh? No, I don't think ye did; how could ye? Who knows it? Not all Nantucket, I guess. But hows'ever, mayhap, ye've heard tell about the leg, and how he lost it; aye, ye have heard of that, I dare say. Oh, yes, that every one knows a'most- I mean they know he's only one leg; and that a parmacetti took the other off."

    "My friend," said I, "what all this gibberish of yours is about, I don't know, and I don't much care; for it seems to me that you must be a little damaged in the head. But if you are speaking of Captain Ahab, of that ship there, the Pequod, then let me tell you, that I know all about the loss of his leg."

    The Captain of the SoylentNews, avast there me maties, we know nothing about the loss of his leg!

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday September 26, @08:27AM

      Transparent aluminium was sooooo last season:
      https://phys.org/news/2017-07-russian-scientists-technology-production-transparent.html#nRlv
      (However, that wasn't the first transparent metal, that dates back to at least 2009: https://phys.org/news/2009-03-metal-transparent-high-pressure.html#nRlv )
  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday September 26, @08:08AM (3 children)

    To be accurate, TFT should read: "Scientists Compute Buoyant Aluminum".

    The abstract of TO(riginal)FA in the J. Phys. Chem. [acs.org] states:

    A new metastable ultra-light crystalline form of aluminum has been computationally designed using density functional calculations with imposing periodic boundary conditions...
    ...
    The new form of crystalline aluminum has extremely low density 0.61 g/cm3 and would float in water.

    No word of "have been realized/fabricated/brought into reality". It does NOT float on water, it would float on water.

    At such large spaces inside the lattice I imagine the crystal bond energy will make it reactive enough, because other lower energy states are stable (and this was computed as a metastable state)/
    As such, I expect that the material will never exist in the presence of oxygen - even when in the more dense crystalline form, aluminium forms an oxide layer over its surface. With increases spaces, I suspect oxygen will be able to penetrate deeper into the lattice and react, freeing an energy that will quickly "push down the energy well" the (supposed) material from its metastable state towards the more dense stable state.

    • (Score: 2) by qzm on Tuesday September 26, @08:28AM (1 child)

      That foamed Aluminium floats on water.
      As does Aluminium honeycomb.
      As of course does an Aluminium hull boat.

      Hell, we have inter-island barges with concrete hulls..

      And yes, I know thats not QUITE what they mean, but it goes point out how stupid the headline is.

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday September 26, @08:37AM

      Exactly the same thoughts went through my head - these are way bigger holes in the lattice than typical metallic aluminium. I also wonder whether, even if the oxide layer is non-porous, whether the oxygen bonds perturb the lattice structure, thereby weakening it, and perhaps even causing it to bloom how it does while being amalgamated (google mercury vs. aluminium, and waste some of your morning on what you find), and thus physically expose more surface area to more oxygen, with catastrophic consequences.

      Some lucky bastard is going to get the funding to play around with this and other experiments.
