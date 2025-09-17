from the unsinkable-beer-can dept.
Like most common metals, aluminium lacks natural buoyancy. However, with a little rearranging of the metal’s natural molecular structure, one can produce an ultra-light crystalline form of the metal that is actually less dense than water and, as a result, floats upon it.
Research conducted by Utah State University Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry professor Alexander Boldyrev and published in the latest issue of The Journal of Physical Chemistry C has yielded just such a crystalline form using computational modeling.
“My colleagues’ approach to this challenge was very innovative,” explained Boldyrev. “They started with a known crystal lattice, in this case, a diamond, and substituted every carbon atom with an aluminum tetrahedron.”
Boldyrev’s colleagues, namely Iliya Getmanskii, Vitaliy Koval, Rusian Minyaev, and Vladimir Minkin of Southern Federal University in Rostov-on Don, Russia, confirmed the structure which is metastable and has a density of 0.61 grams per cubic centimeter. By comparison, conventional aluminium possesses a density of 2.7 grams per cubic centimeter.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday September 26, @08:27AM
https://phys.org/news/2017-07-russian-scientists-technology-production-transparent.html#nRlv
(However, that wasn't the first transparent metal, that dates back to at least 2009: https://phys.org/news/2009-03-metal-transparent-high-pressure.html#nRlv )

(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday September 26, @08:08AM (3 children)
To be accurate, TFT should read: "Scientists Compute Buoyant Aluminum".
The abstract of TO(riginal)FA in the J. Phys. Chem. [acs.org] states:
No word of "have been realized/fabricated/brought into reality". It does NOT float on water, it would float on water.
At such large spaces inside the lattice I imagine the crystal bond energy will make it reactive enough, because other lower energy states are stable (and this was computed as a metastable state)/
As such, I expect that the material will never exist in the presence of oxygen - even when in the more dense crystalline form, aluminium forms an oxide layer over its surface. With increases spaces, I suspect oxygen will be able to penetrate deeper into the lattice and react, freeing an energy that will quickly "push down the energy well" the (supposed) material from its metastable state towards the more dense stable state.
(Score: 2) by qzm on Tuesday September 26, @08:28AM (1 child)
That foamed Aluminium floats on water.
As does Aluminium honeycomb.
As of course does an Aluminium hull boat.
Hell, we have inter-island barges with concrete hulls..
And yes, I know thats not QUITE what they mean, but it goes point out how stupid the headline is.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday September 26, @08:40AM

(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday September 26, @08:37AM
Some lucky bastard is going to get the funding to play around with this and other experiments.

