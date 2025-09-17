Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Uber Boss Dara Khosrowshahi Apologises after London Ban

posted by martyb on Tuesday September 26, @09:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the kissing-up dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Mr Khosrowshahi, who took over at the firm less than a month ago, wrote: "While Uber has revolutionised the way people move in cities around the world, it's equally true that we've got things wrong along the way.

[...] In a letter addressed to Londoners, the new boss said the firm "won't be perfect, but we will listen to you".

"On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistakes we've made."

[...] Mr Khan, who is also chairman of TfL [Transport for London], told the BBC: "What you can't do is have a situation where unfair pressure is brought on a quasi-judicial body, where there are officials working incredibly hard.

"I appreciate Uber has an army of PR experts, I appreciate Uber has an army of lawyers - they've also made aggressive threats about taking us to court."

Wielding the coercive power of government is stressful enough without people fighting back?

Original Submission


«  Scientists Create Buoyant Aluminum
Uber Boss Dara Khosrowshahi Apologises after London Ban | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Tuesday September 26, @09:28AM (2 children)

    by canopic jug (3949) on Tuesday September 26, @09:28AM (#573007)

    What a non-apology. Will he apologize for actively trying to knock the bottom out of the taxi labor market? Will he apologize for trying to promote the low-pay and unstable gig economy globally? There are a lot of reasons to not use Uber [stallman.org]. Even better, ban them.

    --
    Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

    • (Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Tuesday September 26, @10:09AM (1 child)

      by fraxinus-tree (5590) on Tuesday September 26, @10:09AM (#573014)

      Not that I say that Uber is any good, but if you insist that Uber is worse than your local taxi mafia, present some proof, please.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @10:19AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @10:19AM (#573018)

        Nope, the proof is on you to show that Uber is worse than the local taxi services in Western Europe, specifically in London. All I ever hear is people whining that the medallion system is unfair, which is a US-specific thing.

(1)