from the kissing-up dept.
Mr Khosrowshahi, who took over at the firm less than a month ago, wrote: "While Uber has revolutionised the way people move in cities around the world, it's equally true that we've got things wrong along the way.
[...] In a letter addressed to Londoners, the new boss said the firm "won't be perfect, but we will listen to you".
"On behalf of everyone at Uber globally, I apologise for the mistakes we've made."
[...] Mr Khan, who is also chairman of TfL [Transport for London], told the BBC: "What you can't do is have a situation where unfair pressure is brought on a quasi-judicial body, where there are officials working incredibly hard.
"I appreciate Uber has an army of PR experts, I appreciate Uber has an army of lawyers - they've also made aggressive threats about taking us to court."
Wielding the coercive power of government is stressful enough without people fighting back?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by canopic jug on Tuesday September 26, @09:28AM (2 children)
What a non-apology. Will he apologize for actively trying to knock the bottom out of the taxi labor market? Will he apologize for trying to promote the low-pay and unstable gig economy globally? There are a lot of reasons to not use Uber [stallman.org]. Even better, ban them.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Tuesday September 26, @10:09AM (1 child)
Not that I say that Uber is any good, but if you insist that Uber is worse than your local taxi mafia, present some proof, please.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @10:19AM
Nope, the proof is on you to show that Uber is worse than the local taxi services in Western Europe, specifically in London. All I ever hear is people whining that the medallion system is unfair, which is a US-specific thing.
