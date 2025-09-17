Stories
Scottish Power Says UK Will Need to Boost Capacity

posted by martyb on Tuesday September 26, @12:27PM
from the more-power-to-the-people dept.
Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

Britain will need to boost its generation of electricity by about a quarter, Scottish Power has estimated.

The energy firm said electric cars and a shift to electric heating could send demand for power soaring.

Its chief executive also said there would have to be a major investment in the wiring necessary to handle rapid charging of car batteries.

Is the net demand for energy really spiking, or is it merely shifting from one source to another?

Original Submission


