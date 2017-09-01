from the archaeological-treasure dept.
After three field seasons, the Black Sea Maritime Archaeological Project is drawing to a close, but the things the team has discovered on the sea floor will keep researchers busy for a generation. Over the course of the expedition, researchers found 60 incredibly well-preserved ships from the medieval, Roman, Byzantine and ancient Greek eras, which are rewriting what historians know about ancient trade and shipbuilding reports Damien Sharkov at Newsweek.
The project, begun in 2015, wasn't originally about finding ancient ships. According to a press release, the team set out to use remote operated vehicles laser scanners to map the floor of the Black Sea off Bulgaria to learn more about the changing environment of the region and fluctuations in sea level since the last glacier cycle. But they couldn't help but locate ships too. Last year, they found 44 ancient vessels during their survey representing 2,500 years of history. "The wrecks are a complete bonus, but a fascinating discovery, found during the course of our extensive geophysical surveys," Jon Adams, principle investigator and director of the University of Southampton's Centre for Maritime Archaeology, said at the time.
During the latest field season, which just ended, the expedition discovered another batch of ancient ships. "Black Sea MAP now draws towards the end of its third season, acquiring more than 1300km of survey so far, recovering another 100m of sediment core samples and discovering over 20 new wreck sites, some dating to the Byzantine, Roman and Hellenistic periods," Adams tells Aristos Georgiou at The International Business Times. "This assemblage must comprise one of the finest underwater museums of ships and seafaring in the world."
St. Julien Perlmutter is all over this. The finds are even more exciting than the nautical knowledge to be gained, because many of the ships' cargos are intact.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @03:40PM (4 children)
This discovery gives more support to the theory that Ancient Greeks had managed to reach the Americas by boat, and had started to explore and settle the region long before other Europeans had. It's already known that the Norse had explored some areas of North America around the year 1000 AD [wikipedia.org]. But clearly the Ancient Greeks had far more advanced boating technology and navigational techniques much earlier than has long been thought. It's likely that Ancient Greek explorers encountering the inhabitants of Caribbean and Central American landmasses are the inspiration for the Viracocha [wikipedia.org] and Quetzalcoatl [wikipedia.org] legends of the cultures in those regions, which describe visits by enlightened, white-bearded, fair-skinned individuals who came from across the water.
Reply to This
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @04:27PM (2 children)
You do know that you can't get to north america via the black sea right?
Any way this is interesting but unfortunately the project page is FUBAR since they apparently don't have the budget for bandwith
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @04:35PM (1 child)
Can somebody please mod down the fucking retarded parent comment?
A ship in the Black Sea can pass through the Bosphorus [wikipedia.org] to get to the Mediterranean, which connects to the Atlantic Ocean, which obviously allows North America to be reached.
The modern name "Bosphorus" comes from the Ancient Greek name for it, Βόσπορος. The Ancient Greeks knew about it and used it frequently while traveling.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @04:49PM
Bahhahaaa! oh wait your serious let me laugh even harder
The Greeks that originate in the Mediterranean sail TO the black sea and sink, you cannot get to north America via the black sea, none of the ships found are aberrant in naval technology from what is known of greek and roman ship building and trying to sail one across the Atlantic via the trade winds, or across the Iceland. Greenland, Newfoundland route would be near suicide they can't carry enough provisions to make the Atlantic crossing and they are basically open boats, the most likely reason for the intact nature of the black sea ships is they where swamped in a storm and went down all in one wave, the black sea and the Mediterranean are kiddy pools compared to Atlantic storms. Ships definitely not headed for North America tell us nothing about Pre-Colombian European visits to North America
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @04:30PM
The Norse had much shorter gaps of open ocean to traverse. Unless you think the Greeks took the same path. Sailing across the Atlantic ocean is a pretty massive undertaking.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday September 26, @04:32PM
Aristarchus, in his early career, was tasked with preserving those ships. Apparently, he did an excellent job. To bad he later started philosphizing.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Informative) by Spamalope on Tuesday September 26, @04:42PM
http://www.ariquemesonline.com.br/noticia.asp?cod=336458&codDep=52 [ariquemesonline.com.br]
Reply to This