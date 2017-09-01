from the to-boldy-go? dept.
CBS premiered its new Star Trek series "Discovery" on Sunday. The first episode was made available on OTA (over-the-air) CBS stations — but it and all subsequent episodes are available strictly on CBS's All Access streaming service. Cost is $6/month with ads, $10/month ad-free. (NOTE: The second episode was made available immediately after episode 1 aired. Episodes 3-7 will be released weekly, there will be a break, and then the remaining episodes will again be released weekly early in 2018.)
Ars Technica has a review that mostly praised the new show. (There were at least two technical inaccuracies in the review concerning the first episode.)
For those who may not yet have seen it, I kindly ask folks who comment on this story to make liberal use of the <spoiler>don't show this unless they click here</spoiler> tags.
What did you think? Was it entertaining? Did it hold closely [enough] to existing Star Trek canon? Was any 'ideology' change you saw sufficiently warranted?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:13PM (1 child)
Why the fuck would I watch modern TV shows when I could watch Monty Python instead?
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday September 26, @05:30PM
Modern TV is not dead, it's just resting.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:18PM (3 children)
are starting to look like Dracs.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:36PM
That's from the review. I don't know jack shit about Star Trek, but I remember seeing part of one episode where they were communicating with a hologram while on a space ship. I think it was that Spaceport 9 series. I remember thinking that the special effects looked really primitive even for the 1990s or whenever the hell Spaceport 9 was made. The low quality of the effects made me change the channel to something else.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 26, @05:44PM (1 child)
In the DS9 episode Trials and Tribble-ations [wikia.com], some DS9 members go back in time to the TOS episode The Trouble with Tribbles [wikia.com].
Noticing the difference in appearance between TNG / DS9 Klingons such as Worf, and TOS Klingons, Worf is asked about this. His reply [chakoteya.net] is . . .
ODO: Who ordered raktajino?
WAITRESS: The Klingons.
ODO: Klingons?
WAITRESS: Over there, and over there.
BASHIR: Those are Klingons?
WAITRESS: All right. You boys have had enough.
ODO: Mister Worf?
WORF: They are Klingons, and it is a long story.
O'BRIEN: What happened? Some kind genetic engineering?
BASHIR: A viral mutation?
(A line that was used eventually to create an entire episode of Enterprise.)
WORF: We do not discuss it with outsiders.
So will ST:Discovery come up with some lame non explanation of the new appearance of these pre-TOS Klingons?
And they wonder why old Trek fans, who grew up with decades of Trek, multiple spinoffs, a complex Trek universe; they wonder why we are not so interested in rebooting and rewriting the entire Trek universe. Hey, I enjoyed the show over my lifetime. I do not have the time nor emotional energy to learn a whole new Trek universe. Especially if it will introduce gratuitous inconsistencies. (not that there aren't enough inconsistencies in the existing Trek universe)
Is Hollywood utterly unable to do anything original?
Can CBS not start a new series, a new idea, and stick with it, build it into something great? Oh, no. It's all about money. Hey, destroy the meaning of the TOS episodes with a prequel if you like. But I don't have to watch.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:49PM
The leftism that we see running rampant throughout California is incompatible with originality. Leftism is all about following a predefined narrative. Originality is shunned, because it may introduce ideas that deviate from the narrative.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by Sourcery42 on Tuesday September 26, @05:22PM (6 children)
So in addition to this brand new exclusive show I get access to a bunch of crime procedurals and mediocre comedies most of which I can watch over the air if I choose to. I'll pass.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:26PM (5 children)
That's my position. It can be as awesome as any show, but forget it. But this is the fad for now; Disney/ABC is spinning up their own service and pulling their movies off of Netflix, etc. We just need to wait through this stage where most of these studio-specific services whither and die.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by EvilSS on Tuesday September 26, @05:32PM (1 child)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Tuesday September 26, @06:29PM
Viacom and CBS share a parent company: National Amusements [wikipedia.org]. This means Viacom could easily threaten to pull MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, and Paramount properties from Netflix and other middlemen and make them exclusive to CBS All Access.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Tuesday September 26, @05:56PM (2 children)
Are you really advocating for Netflix to become the supreme monopoly of online content? I'm not a fan of needing to pay more for the variety of services, but I'd still rather live in a world where free markets actually exist.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday September 26, @06:05PM
Considering how desperately the big studios are trying to kill Netflix, yeah. Sure.
If everybody is shitting their pants in fear of them, they must be doing something right. Netflix *is* the free market correcting itself. Or at least it was, before everybody started pulling out of it :P
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:16PM
When it comes to film, TV, etc. there is no free market, only government-granted monopolies as provided by copyright law. Until and unless non-exclusive and non-discriminatory licensing is required by law, "big media" will always try to hold back media and services which they do not control.
If you want a competitive market for media delivery services, you need first to break the copyright monopolies.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:31PM (7 children)
Star Trek has always been globalist propaganda, depicting a world where government is all encompassing but somehow hasn't been co-opted by bad actors. I doubt it's gotten any subtler on that point in 2017.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:40PM
What makes Star Trek a great series has been that it's written in a way that people of vastly different socio-political persuasions can find in the plot an allegory for each of their philosophies.
For instance, I have always found Star Trek to be patently libertarian—and not just any kind of libertarian, but anarcho-capitalist in nature. The fundamental principle that I see is voluntary interaction. Even with Deep Space 9, the heavy boot of government was something occurring outside of Starfleet.
Alas, though, the SJW (and therefore socialist) aspect has been creeping up in recent years.
See this comment, too. [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:41PM
Wasn't one of the main themes of Spaceport 9 how there were slime infiltrators in the Star Fleet?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:44PM (3 children)
I 100% believe that humanity is capable of creating a system of government not so easily coopted. The planet educational average is still very low, and the aristocracy of old was never actually thrown off. They still squat in modern society, sucking the life out of society. Every large country is an exercise in all encompassing government, and what we're currently missing is a balance between local and central government. I think in the near future we'll come up with a Earth-wide Bill of Rights and hold countries to that standard. It will of course require all the major powers to get on board, play nice, and shun any loser countries that want to maintain their evil ways.
A world government should aim at having most everything legalized, with countries applying their specific laws as long as they don't violate the universal Bill of Rights / Constitution. That way each country can evolve on their own terms instead of trying to force a society wide change that would cause greater chaos.
Make no mistake, this isn't a problem with government we're facing, it is a problem with entrenched parties that subvert government to maintain their excessive wealth and power. You anti-government types have good points but you're being manipulated by propaganda to keep any real progress from being made.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday September 26, @05:55PM (1 child)
It isn't a problem with entrenched parties that subvert government. It is a problem with human beings.
In the bible, Jeremiah (17:9) wrote: The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?
Whether you believe that is not important. My point is simply is that wherever humans go, the human problem that we cannot fix will go with us.
I expect the future to look a lot more like The Expanse, or like Babylon 5, rather than the utopian view of Star Trek. Not that I don't find Trek an entertaining escape. It is just not realistic about people.
We've wanted a utopia for centuries if not millennia. But are we any closer? Not even with our superior tech? Well meaning people invent the tech. Others (eventually) recognize the power of it and recognize they must subvert and control it to enslave everyone. Does that sound about like how it really is?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:08PM
Human greed is the problem, but it is possible to structure society to minimize the harm caused by such greed. The world has gotten a LOT better in just a couple hundred years, we're still working on a lot of issues and as I said we never really got rid of the old aristocracy. It will be a while, the mindset of kings / queens is still deeply embedded in most societies.
A successful world government will be one that is very hands off, but the laws it does enforce will be accepted by all member countries. I see no reason why humanity can't unite, the main blockers are greedy assholes and ignorant masses easily manipulated. We already have successful governments for entire large countries, there is no reason it can't be done on the world scale.
PS: The trek universe has plenty of criminals and other non-gov parties.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Tuesday September 26, @06:01PM
Maybe that's true in the UK, where the old aristocracy literally still exists. But they murdered all of those people in France, and the people that came to America were the people escaping the aristocracy.
That's not to say we don't have aristocracy. But most of the wealthy people in America got their wealth within the last 150 years.
And by the way, if you really want to prevent aristocracies from regenerating after periods of revolution, the only successful tool thus far has been forced redistribution of wealth. In America we have a wimpy version they call the "death tax".
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Zedrick on Tuesday September 26, @06:01PM
What's wrong with that?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:34PM (15 children)
I read a headline the other day that this new show is better embracing the purpose of Starfleet: diversity.
Well, that ain't the purpose of Starfleet, especially back in the day before Kirk; Star Trek: Enterprise did a pretty damn good job of showing Starfleet to be very human-centric orbganization, whose goal was to move Humanity out into space.
Even then, what did Starfleet turn into? It turned into a very libertarian organization based around voluntary association and meritocracy—diversity may occur, but it's neither sought nor forbidden. You had to work your way up, and could leave at any time (so long as nobody was put in immediate peril by that decision), and Starfleet was meant to stay the fuck out of the way of people who didn't want to associate.
And, who maintained the central role in the Federation? Humans. Why? Well, because the show is made for humans, but the larger view is that it's because Humans have a very strange and unique ability among the species of the galaxy to eschew collectivism in favor of a celebration of the individual, even at the expense of oneself.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:39PM (7 children)
So how did that Wezlee fellow end up in Star Fleet? How did Kneelix end up in Star Fleet? Are you saying they achieved their Star Fleet ranks based on merit?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:52PM (5 children)
With Netflix, I've been able to watch these series one-show-after-the-other in a single sitting, plowing through entire series. I recall seeing these characters work their way up, and thereby become respected members of the team. Neelix was a non-Starfleet member.
In the case of Wesley, he was ultimately treated as a very gifted individual; it's not surprising that his path was different from "normal" people.
With Neelix, he did indeed face a lot of prejudice, and had to prove himself by arduously learning things on his own, and taking on tasks that people didn't want to do.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:58PM (4 children)
Wrong! WRONG! WRONG!
"Captain Janeway bestows on Neelix the title of Official Starfleet Ambassador to the Delta Quadrant." [wikipedia.org]
He holds a higher rank than most of the crew on the Voyager ship. Starfleet Ambassadors reportedly have a rank that's considered equivalent to that of captains, and they can be ranked higher than captains at the discretion of the admiralty.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday September 26, @06:01PM (3 children)
Holy selective quoting, Batman!
So he was given an honorary position RIGHT BEFORE he left.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:06PM (2 children)
Goddamn it, it's not an "honorary position"! Neelix is the Official Starfleet Ambassador to the Delta Quadrant! Show him some respect, damn it!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday September 26, @06:10PM (1 child)
Considering the nearest Starfleet presence to him is a couple decades away at warp speed, I might as well declare myself King of Proxima Centauri, for all the good it'll do.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:16PM
What part of Official Starfleet Ambassador to the Delta Quadrant do you not understand?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday September 26, @05:59PM
Neelix was a special case, as they were stuck in the middle of nowhere and needed a guide. Also I don't think he was ever officially part of Starfleet, either. He was a cook, counselor, and ambassador of sorts.
Tom Paris was given a field commission in that show, too, and it sounded pretty doubtful he would've been given that second chance normally, as he was a felon.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:47PM (2 children)
The same people who mock religion always find all sorts of "hidden meaning" in their favorite Hollywood-produced commercial fiction.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:58PM
Multiple interpretations are what define a classic.
One time, a pair of Jehovah's Witnesses stopped by, and were telling me how amazing the Bible is, how the stories are so good that they could be Hollywood movies.
I said: "Yeah. The Jews are known for being able to spin a good fiction."
There was a moment of understanding in their eyes.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday September 26, @06:20PM
The same people who mock religion always find all sorts of "hidden meaning" in their favorite Hollywood-produced commercial fiction.
Thinking a human writer might be implying something with his words is a pretty reasonable hypothesis.
Thinking some text on planet earth wasn't written by a human at all is a pretty mock-worthy hypothesis.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:08PM (1 child)
Are there any transgender characters in this series? If not, why not?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:28PM
As for transgenderism in particular, there were these shows:
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Tuesday September 26, @06:15PM
Well, that ain't the purpose of Starfleet, especially back in the day before Kirk; Star Trek: Enterprise did a pretty damn good job of showing Starfleet to be very human-centric orbganization, whose goal was to move Humanity out into space.
Wrong. Starfleet's purpose is to be the military and exploration arm of the United Federation of Planets. UFP is basically a confederation of sorts and deals with trade issues and diplomacy among its members; Starfleet deals with things that require starships: defense from outside threats (Klingons, Romulans), humanitarian missions (a bunch of ST episodes have something about transporting rescue supplies to some planet or assisting in an evacuation), transporting diplomats, establishing contact with new worlds, exploring the frontier, etc.
ST: Enterprise ("ENT") didn't show Starfleet: it took place before the UFP existed, and showed the creation of the UFP at the very end of the show. ENT was about a period of time where Earth, alone, was venturing much farther out into space than it had before, as up to that time they were basically just living under the protection of the Vulcans and doing some very limited trading with some very slow vessels. There was diversity, but it was only humans, except for the one Vulcan assigned to be their minder. So yes, the organization that the Enterprise in that show was part of explicitly had the purpose of moving humanity out into space, but that's different from the goals of the later UFP.
Even then, what did Starfleet turn into? It turned into a very libertarian organization based around voluntary association and meritocracy
And, who maintained the central role in the Federation? Humans. Why? Well, because the show is made for humans, but the larger view is that it's because Humans have a very strange and unique ability among the species of the galaxy to eschew collectivism in favor of a celebration of the individual, even at the expense of oneself.
You're projecting your own present-day ideals into a fictional show, started in the 1960s, about a future post-scarcity society. It shows humans in a central role because it's a TV show made for humans. To attempt to explain it, they basically claim that humans have a unique combination of both a sense of exploration, and an ability to forge alliances. Many ST episodes show other societies, many within the UFP, which simply have little interest in exploration, and of ones that do, they're depicted as being incompetent at making peaceful alliances (hence the Andorran/Tellarite/Vulcan warring in ENT). So we wind up with almost-all-human crews on starships, with a handful of aliens to play the diversity card. Some episodes (particularly TNG that I remember) make mentions of Starfleet ships with all-alien crews of some species, usually Vulcan, but these aren't shown or mentioned often, and for some reason seem to be a severe minority even though ENT shows Vulcans excelling both in shipbuilding and exploration before the UFP was started, though somehow also completely inept at establishing friendly diplomatic relations with their nearby neighbors the Tellarites and Andorrans, and needing the humans to do this for them. It has nothing to do with collectivism vs. individualism, and the Federation is very obviously an extremely socialistic organization. Notice also that in the Star Trek universe, the alien cultures are almost always completely homogeneous, with occasionally one minority culture (this was shown on ENT with the Andorrans in one episode), and that somehow Earth is unique in having dozens of different major cultures and languages. In short, take the show with a grain of salt. It's not an endorsement of libertarianism in any way; that's just ridiculous. The show is really a vehicle to explore social issues among humans. You could perhaps make a case about a post-scarcity society enabling a certain amount of libertarianism, but that'd be a long and involved discussion, which I'm sure many others have argued elsewhere.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by jdavidb on Tuesday September 26, @06:27PM
The Star Trek novel "The IDIC Epidemic" pretty much caused me to become a lifelong believer in diversity. It came out in 1988. I'm also a libertarian.
Basically people are biased to think that their tribe believes in freedom and others do not. State enemies in wartime are depicted as inhuman unfeeling beings who do crazy things like fight to the death.
ⓋⒶ☮✝🕊 Secession is the right of all sentient beings
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by SomeGuy on Tuesday September 26, @05:37PM (5 children)
I happened to catch the show on OTA TV. Ug. I'm sure plenty are watching it just because of the "Star Trek" name, but quite frankly so far the Fox parody "The Orville" has had deeper plots and more interesting characters despite its typical Fox formula of dysfunctional characters and crude fart jokes.
Spoilers? How? I watched the episode on OTA TV and I couldn't even figure out what was supposed to be going on. No real story or plot, just start a pissing contest with some deformed Klingons. I saw absolutely nothing that would make me want to watch the second, or any other episode. Certainly not pay for some proprietary internet video streaming service.
Another mindless religious war? FFS, I recall I stopped watching DS9 at their last season when they got in to some retarded religious war. And I think Enterprise had something similar in the last season except stranger, but I already wasn't really watching that.
Another thing, this new Star Trek seems kind of "dark". I really wish we could get some more upbeat TV programming. I mean, it is supposed to be futuristic, how about giving people something worth dreaming about? If I want to see wars, I'll just look at Donald Trump's Twatter feed.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:50PM (1 child)
Religious war? Common theme for humanity, definitely something for the show to address. I also think Star Trek needed some darkness so it wasn't all just rosy utopia, show that it took humanity time to evolve as a society.
All that said, no fucking WAY am I watching this. DS9 was a stretch, Voyager was meh, Enterprise was extremely disappointing, so trend says this one will be complete shit.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday September 26, @06:20PM
Oddly enough "Star Trek Continues" is actually pretty good, ruining the trend. A little quirky, a little political, but better than most stuff on TV. You might want to check out STC on youtube or whatever.
STC doesn't suck primarily because of who's NOT involved in it, which sounds crazy but is true. Who hasn't done entryism to hijack it politically, who isn't financing it, etc. Its good because of who wasn't involved. As Spock would say, "Fascinating"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:59PM (1 child)
Exactly! The entire point of STNG was generally positive message. There were no wars, in general. The conflicts were internal and between characters. But then they fucked it up, with DS9 (a clone of Babylon 5, if anything), Voyager was 1-superwoman-captain that solved everything (Picard was nowhere near Janeway's ubiquitous genius, not even Data), and then it went from there. STNG movies generally had very thin plots ...
So yeah, we have TOS and STNG and then nothing, just one disappointment after another. Well, I guess Star Wars managed to get milked too, even though they had no story in the first place.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:21PM
It's not just about the positive message. It's about elevating those who are often seen as being at a disadvantage. Look at how the shows portray the emasculated male. An example of this is the character of Ensign Harry Kim in Voyager. Despite being half the man that Lieutenant Tom Paris was, and despite being only about 1/10th the man that Commander Chakotee was, and despite being about 1/30th the man that Captain Janeway was, Ensign Kim was still a valuable member of the Voyager crew. He wasn't excluded. He wasn't shunned. He was there with the rest of them, whether they were fighting Borg or whether they were exploring comets and nebulae. While emasculation can be seen as a serious handicap even in today's society, in the future it becomes a non-issue.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:24PM
The parent comment isn't "Flamebait". It points out some relevant issues with this new show.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by sunami88 on Tuesday September 26, @05:47PM (5 children)
*Spoilers for a premier to a thing you really should have watched before clicking on this article*
.
I desperately wanted to like it. Really, I did. We had 7,000 episodes of old (boring) Trek - and some of them were phenomenal, and I knew that post-2009 that wasn't what we were going to get. But what the good sweet fuck was up with the Klingon design? Particularly the ships? I found my eyes drifting away from the screen during all the subtitled dialogue because the awkward sounds of the actors working around all that shit on their face conveyed what was going on just as well as the text.
.
There were moments that really endeared the series to me, but I saw the Captain and Number 2 described somewhere as "suicide queens" and I couldn't have put it better myself. Ignoring that I really enjoyed watching their interplay. Too bad the Captain is dead. The show had me right up until the last few seconds of the latter episode, and REALLY lost me at the "This Season on Star Trek". I remember Starfleet being kind of quirky at times (i.e. passing Kirk specifically for hacking the Kobayashi Maru), and I really thought with all the character development we were going to get Michael boosted up to Captain, especially because the fleet will be starved for Good Captains.
.
But no. It's going to be another over dramatized war show. In this day and age, is that really what we need? Why not some escapism/optimism for Gene's sake?
.
You know, when Axanar came out it was a breath of fresh air for us Trekkies that had been waiting for something, ANYTHING to materialize. Now that Paramont has copied that premise wholesale it seems really hollow. Like they ripped of that fantastic premise but didn't know where to take it. Matter of fact, it felt a bit like a trainwreck.
.
We've seen Trek come back from worse (Enterprise Season 4, subtitled "Too little, too late"), but this was a fumbling, stumbling start.
.
.
Anyways, I could drone on for hours - I'm a trekkie after all. TL;DR- I'm hoping for a season 2 reboot.
.
.
...OK one last thing: If there had been ONE MORE sliding dutch angle I was going to puke. I know this is sexy and sleek Trek (two things that have never merged well with Trek) but ffs...
Sex. Drugs, and Unix.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @05:52PM (3 children)
Since you watched the show, can you explain why the two women are wearing Islamic garb? Is this series about Islam?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by looorg on Tuesday September 26, @05:56PM (2 children)
What? Are you referring to the first scene? They are out walking in a desert. They are wearing something appropriate for that. Something that covers you entire body and face. It had nothing to do with religion or Islam.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:03PM (1 child)
Why do practitioners of Islam wear that sort of garb in London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, and other non-desert environments? Clearly such garb is related to the religion, rather than to any practical concern.
Having established that, why are the characters in this series wearing Islamic garb? Do the early Starfleet members practice Islam? This puts an interesting twist on things, as the later series tended to not focus on traditional religion at all. If religion was mentioned, it was typically non-human religions.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday September 26, @06:13PM
For cultural reasons. They wore clothing like that before there was even Islam. It's adaptation to the elements and not your God. It has nothing to do with it. But this wasn't even that. It was literally being outside, in a desert, with a sandstorm approaching. They didn't go out there to have a good pray to Allah.
When they run around Tatooine in Star Wars they also wear similar outfits, they are not space-muslims in a galaxy far far away.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by sunami88 on Tuesday September 26, @05:53PM
Heh, sorry to self reply but I referred to Michael as Number 2 instead of Number 1. Can you tell what was on my mind while I was writing that? :P
Sex. Drugs, and Unix.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday September 26, @05:52PM (2 children)
I watched the two first episodes. It wasn't very impressive. It didn't really feel like Star Trek, or if you like it felt like the last few Star Trek movies ie it felt like any standard space-action show with a way to large budget post for effects aka the JJ Abrams sci-fi standard.
That the Klingons look all weird and shit was just weird to, but I guess they are used to being changed. In the not so subtle department we are now shown that the ONLY white Klingon on screen is going to be the bad and evil Klingon while the hero of Star Trek is going to be a black woman, subtle ...
The weird thing is that I'm liking Seth MacFarlanes show, The Orville, more. It's been on for three episodes now and it feels a lot more Star Trek then Star Trek Discovery (ST:D, worst abbreviation ever) did. Possibly with a bit to much comedy in it. But MacFarlane is a know trekkie so I guess he just wanted to do his own version of Star Trek and as it turns out it wasn't all that bad. The third episode was a bit preachy but it had a good ending. There might have to be some dialing in on the seriousness vs comedic factors but overall it was better then ST:D. That said perhaps ST:D will change over the episodes but from the "this season" clips that they ran at the end of episode two it seemed very much like this is going to be yet another space action show with way to much lens flare effects in the budget.
I saw someone else sum it up as Family Guy is becoming Star Trek, and Star Trek is becoming (new) Battlestar Galactica. Star Trek is moving away from technobabble and story lines to try and appeal to the same people that liked the JJ Abrams version of Star Trek and not the once that liked TNG, DS9 and Voyager. So more actions and effects and less thinking and stories. It could also of cause be explained by the fact that the Orville hired or got help from a lot of old Trek actors, directors and writers while new Trek decided to move in another direction.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday September 26, @06:04PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday September 26, @06:27PM
"the ONLY white Klingon on screen is going to be the bad and evil Klingon while the hero of Star Trek is going to be a black woman, subtle ..."
Second that. The Klingons are stand-ins for the deplorables, all nationalistic and shit. The Federations stands in for the SJW diversity wet-dream. Add in the "white male" vs. "black female" aspect. Add in the question as to whether or not "Michael" is transgender - that cannot be accidental. Yep, progressive politics all the way. I'll pass, I'm not even going to bother pirating it.
I watched the first two episodes of The Orville. The humor starts off a bit corny, but seems to settle in (or maybe you get used to it). It's a hell of a lot truer to what I consider the Star Trek spirit.
I wish I could get The Orville legitimately where I live, but I can't ("this content is not available in your location"). Idiots.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by ealbers on Tuesday September 26, @05:53PM
All the "future" series are lame.
They have humans flying spacesuits, really? A Human being in the future is driving a spacesuit?
Why? Or a spaceship? Hell we have self driving CARS...the future doesn't even have that!
Also, whats with sending humans out to look at something outside the ship, did they ever hear of robots?
Honestly, ships fighting each other with humans ABOARD?? are you crazy? Even today we have killer drones.
Give me a break
Lame.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:01PM
Line art is all the rage this decade, I guess..
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:03PM
i mistakenly started w/ E02 .. gonna watch E01 now.
anyways, after seeing the "michael" ♀ argue it's way out of a A.I. guarded prison cell i was designing the next enterprise in my mind:
a wireframe of force-field generators (FFGs) held together by some flimsy steel beams, which in turn where protected by MEOR FFGS which where protected by shield generators, which of course where ALSO surrounded by FFGs ... and then a fractal pattern emerged, layers upon layers of FFGs ... and a huge enterprise emerged that was 99% FFGs w/ 1% biomass and some rusting steel beams : ]
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by VLM on Tuesday September 26, @06:09PM (1 child)
Boring. Predictable. No creativity.
1) Part of the standard hollywood narrative is little girls always beat and kill the largest strongest male warriors usually in a very physical way. Because in the real world when a 3rd world football player beats his girlfriend she always ends up killing him. No wait in reality she usually ends up a grease stain in the carpet. Its almost as stupid as boomer era sci fi always using military aircraft engine noise as a background noise regardless of sci fi era. Tired. Lame. Horribly overdone.
2) Its progressive narrative to the max, so the plot is something like fucking white males should no longer be leaders, religion is always bad unless the religion in question is slavish mindless devotion to progressivism, western civilization and its values are dead and should be forgotten, someones worth and value as a sentient being is solely based on how high they score on oppression bingo. The bad guys are white male traditional cautious and religious and some very thinly veiled analogies to populist Trump support.
3) Typical hollywood priorities where we're producing "general hospital" or "Downton Abbey" but in space, so feelings and costumes and "how did she wear the dress" matter 1000000x more than that boring real world fact stuff like science. So even though there's 1e6 desperate science tech guys who would kill to contribute the technobabble into not being a cliche joke, we'll end up with dialogue that relatively makes the typical thirteen year old DnD/pathfinder gamemaster sound more eloquent verbose and witty than Shakespeare. Meanwhile despite a better script being available for $5 and a cup of coffee, the graphics arts and special effects will literally be the best our technological civilization can produce damn the budgets full speed ahead.
4) We'll get the village people thing of token XYZ. Good thing they have a large crew because they'll have to be precisely one token example of every sexuality including pedos and those who identify as apache ah64 attack helicopters. I can see in the ads there's two chicks in command uniforms so I assume they'll be in a lesbian or 3some relationship on camera in 3...2...1... Part of the problem of leaving no pozz behind is theres so much that there's no space to tell any other story. If they don't include furries in the first season the protests will be epic, so they gotta go in even if, say, diplomacy or space opera battleship shootouts gotta get removed to make space. So whats the name of the furry crewmyn? And speaking of myn I am sure Xe have some fascinating 24th century pronouns in action.
5) Its mere coincidence that turning the pozz and progressive narrative dial up to 11 and cranking out the full spread of indoctrination for generations none the less results in a future thats dark and dangerous and weak and frankly not well run, which is odd, because old sci fi based on western civilization seemed pretty optimistic about the future. Huh I thought being sexist and racist against fucking white male western civilization was supposed to improve things, but centuries of it is always portrayed as resulting in dark dangerous gritty weak frankly failing to serve its population parody of a real civilization. Why is pozz focused so hard on turning the entire universe into something more dangerous and less pleasant than Somalia or Detroit? "After the Earth was ruined, we set up The Federation to turn the whole galaxy into a shithole." Why? Lefties are just so weird. "I see something good therefore I must smash it because ... um... aahhh ... because I hate white men" is that really the best they can do? Hey compared to Somalia or Haiti or Rhodesia this space ship stuff IS pretty optimistic. The real future of progressivism is more likely to look like Afghanistan under Taliban control than look like Trek, so maybe this is "lefty style" optimism no matter how dark it is or how much gritty lens flare they include.
Frankly I'd rather watch the steroid monkey football players continue to take a shit on the American flag, at least they are easier to laugh at.
The irony is I haven't watched the show or read the reviews. How did I do? Did one of the minority command chicks beat the shit out of a guy with ten times her upper body strength? I bet its gritty and dark and pessimistic as hell, more depressing than watching a circular firing squad of democrats trying to explain why Hillary lost. Was I right about religion and anyone with religious beliefs beyond childish "Do what thou wilt will be the whole of the law" is of course the bad guy or bad guys, right? Are we still doing "Shakey Cam" and "CGI Created Lens Flares"? The girls uniforms are really pretty and nice and the CGI is top notch but the writing is shit, isn't it? I'd be mildly curious what if anything I get wrong. My guess is nothing, I'm pretty good at this prediction stuff.
That's another aspect of why STD (what a great acronym...) is hyper predictable. At least football players shitting on the flag and country is mildly creative and slightly unpredictable.
Hollywood can't be fixed. Pozz only pushes further left wing making it more of a parody over time. It would be fascinating to watch a right wing sci fi show. Star Ship Troopers turned further right and made into a sitcom, that sounds insane which means its probably interesting to watch. But no, we get BLM struggle session, in space, instead. Oh so boring and predictable.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @06:29PM
Whoever is wrongly modding numerous perfectly good comments here as "Flamebait" should be banned from moderating.
The parent comment is clearly not "Flamebait".
It's good to see dissenting opinions about stuff. I don't want to read bland reviews that only point out the positive, and intentionally ignore the negative aspects.
Reply to This
Parent