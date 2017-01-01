from the data-mining-gold dept.
With the help of privacy activist Paul-Olivier Dehaye from personaldata.io and human rights lawyer Ravi Naik, I [Judith Duportail] emailed Tinder requesting my personal data and got back way more than I bargained for.
Some 800 pages came back containing information such as my Facebook "likes", my photos from Instagram (even after I deleted the associated account), my education, the age-rank of men I was interested in, how many times I connected, when and where every online conversation with every single one of my matches happened ... the list goes on.
"I am horrified but absolutely not surprised by this amount of data," said Olivier Keyes, a data scientist at the University of Washington. "Every app you use regularly on your phone owns the same [kinds of information]. Facebook has thousands of pages about you!"
As I flicked through page after page of my data I felt guilty. I was amazed by how much information I was voluntarily disclosing: from locations, interests and jobs, to pictures, music tastes and what I liked to eat. But I quickly realised I wasn't the only one. A July 2017 study revealed Tinder users are excessively willing to disclose information without realising it.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @09:48PM (5 children)
What's a Tinder?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @10:02PM (2 children)
Apparently a place for clueless homosexuals to meet up.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @10:05PM (1 child)
So it's like a Linux user group meeting, but on your smartphone?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @10:54PM
I like to say GNU+Linux
(Score: 3, Funny) by RamiK on Tuesday September 26, @10:17PM
I think that's the dating service Quagmire was getting hooked on in Family Guy.
Btw, if you ever want to screw their data collection, just lend you phone to your 10yr/old nephew. I went from NXP ads trying to sell me microprocessors and a dozen different SBCs and Arduinos to Dora the Explorer bluray holiday sales over a weekend. After that, I started lending my phones to all sorts of folks. I'm now seeing Hindi \ Urdu ads for what appears to be sari and Toyota Corolla 2015 hubcap. Just for the heck of it, I sometimes copy\paste the text ads into ebay to "show interest"... It only took one time for me to look up a woman's handbag and ever since then I've been bombarded with woman's shoe and jewelry ads. Powerful stuff.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday September 26, @10:59PM
What's left after you apply 2-by-4s to the face of enough clueless smartphone users.
Sadly, there's not enough pine to get to them all. I need oak 2-by-4s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @10:02PM
Ethanol-fueled [soylentnews.org], what are your stats? I'm sure 870 different people is like nothing compared to what you've accomplished.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @10:07PM (3 children)
What does "the age-rank of men I was interested in" mean? What's an "age-rank"? How does that metric work?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @10:24PM
Cross reference age-rank and income-rank to decide whether she has daddy issues or whether she is simply a gold digger.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday September 26, @10:24PM (1 child)
Subatlantic... Subboreal... Atlantic... Boreal... Preboreal...
As Twilight taught us, vampires are gay.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @10:30PM
As the Strain taught us when that guy's dick fell off, vampires are sexless.
