Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft is Developing a Quantum Computing Programming Language

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday September 26, @11:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the binary-is-right-out-the-window dept.
Code

takyon writes:

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/09/microsoft-quantum-toolkit/

At its Ignite conference today, Microsoft announced its moves to embrace the next big thing in computing: quantum computing. Later this year, Microsoft will release a new quantum computing programming language, with full Visual Studio integration, along with a quantum computing simulator. With these, developers will be able to both develop and debug quantum programs implementing quantum algorithms.

[...] Microsoft's quantum programming language—as yet unnamed—offers a more familiar look to programming quantum computers, borrowing elements from C#, Python, and F#. Developers will still need to use and understand quantum logic gates and their operations, but they'll be able to use them to write functions, with variables and branches and other typical constructs.

[...] It will have quite significant memory requirements. The local version will offer up to 32 qubits, but to do this will require 32GB of RAM. Each additional qubit doubles the amount of memory required. The Azure version will scale up to 40 qubits.

Also at Fossbytes.

Original Submission


«  I Asked Tinder for My Data. It Sent Me 800 Pages of My Deepest, Darkest Secrets
Microsoft is Developing a Quantum Computing Programming Language | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @11:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 26, @11:57PM (#573570)

    Once again testing the infinite monkey theorem...

(1)