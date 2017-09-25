17/09/26/1740228 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday September 27, @12:56AM
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed he uses an Android-powered smartphone, rather than a Windows one.
"Recently, I actually did switch to an Android phone," he said, speaking on Fox News on Sunday.
Microsoft's own Windows-powered phones have failed to make a significant impact on the smartphone market, which is dominated by devices running Google's Android operating system.
However, Mr Gates said he had installed lots of Microsoft apps on his phone.
When asked whether he also had an iPhone, perhaps as a secondary device, he replied: "No, no iPhone."
He did not reveal which particular smartphone he currently uses.
Beware the chef who won't eat his own cooking.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @01:09AM
...because he can't afford one.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @01:11AM (4 children)
Now, he just waits around for the franchise check.
Windows Phone could have been huge, if only they had just loosened the reins of control, and allowed people to us the hardware and software as they pleased.
Windows took off, because it was a crap piece of software that you could program to do anything you wanted, installed on commodity hardware that was meant to do anything you wanted. Get the picture, people?
It's not just developers you want; it's developers who are free to do what they want.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @01:27AM (3 children)
Jobs is why we use smart phones. They have been around for a long time. MS was one of the better ones. The carriers charged for data like it was gold. Jobs said 'unlimited or no phone'. That is why. MS should have owned that market. But the carriers did not want the wince phone.
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Wednesday September 27, @01:34AM (1 child)
Jobs never said unlimited or no phone.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday September 27, @01:47AM
He certainly never did here either, as far as I know it's still not possible to get an unlimited data plan here, iPhone or not.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Wednesday September 27, @01:49AM
Microsoft needs a Jobs to come in and smack the devs up and tell them how stupid Windows Update is.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday September 27, @01:39AM
Bill was long gone from Microsoft by the time the first windows phone was released. It was never His Dog food.
The windows phone came too late and left too early, and stayed around just long enough to fuck up windows even more than it already was.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday September 27, @02:02AM
Why would he use a Windows phone? That is why nobody does, they can't answer that question either.
There seem to be three groups with them.
1. Industry, with an app they use. If the device is a dedicated machine doing one job it doesn't matter as long as it runs that app. Think the UPS guy with his gadget. All those used to be Palm (often Symbol branded with an integrated barcode) but that hasn't been viable for new deploys in a while. What would be that sort of devel's second choice? And that is why they will still be cranking out a couple of Windows devices for years to come.
2. Hard core Windows fanbois and developers. If you can write your own app you would buy the platform you can do that for.
3. People who got em on a promotion, or say an ad, etc and didn't really understand what they were buying into. They won't make that mistake a second time. Microsoft isn't really promoting Windows Phone anymore so as these hit end of contract and they upgrade this group will vanish.
Bill Gates doesn't fit any of those groups. He hasn't written code in decades, doesn't seem like much a nerd fanboy, has no niche app that ties to Windows Phone and certainly isn't ignorant. So that leaves him to pick iPhone or one of the multitude of Androids. Looks like he didn't pick the walled garden with the gun towers around the edge, opting instead for the one with a fence and a gate... although the fence seems to be filling in, quietly growing taller and the gate becoming harder and harder to find.
