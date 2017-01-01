Using electrooculography sensors, Itchy Nose lets you reject a phone call, skip a song, or pause video through simple nosey tasks such as rubbing, flicking or pushing your [nose].

By aiming these sensors from the glasses at the nose, the glasses measure the "changing electric potential" as the wearer engages the several gestures.

The whole point is to make wearing tech a less-invasive interaction for those who are in social situations.