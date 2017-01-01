17/09/27/0225207 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday September 27, @05:36AM
from the booger-vision dept.
from the booger-vision dept.
These are the latest "smart glasses" and they promise to turn your nose into a remote control
Using electrooculography sensors, Itchy Nose lets you reject a phone call, skip a song, or pause video through simple nosey tasks such as rubbing, flicking or pushing your [nose].
By aiming these sensors from the glasses at the nose, the glasses measure the "changing electric potential" as the wearer engages the several gestures.
The whole point is to make wearing tech a less-invasive interaction for those who are in social situations.
I can just imagine the hilarity that will ensue when I come down with a runny nose.
Also at The Verge.
Itchy nose: discreet gesture interaction using EOG sensors in smart eyewear (open, DOI: 10.1145/3123021.3123060) (DX)
Smart Glasses Convert Nose Into a Remote Control | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @06:20AM (1 child)
Wasn't there a show called "Bewitched" where the lady twitched her nose to perform magic?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @06:32AM
This is what we need to make (Gl)assholes great again. No pressing a clicky button on the frame, no voice activation, no red light when recording. Just nose scratch to capture candid video.
Reply to This
Parent