from the I'll-drink-to-that! dept.
There is growing interest in the potential for a technology known as brain fingerprinting to be used in the fight against crime and terrorism, but it's far from reliable.
Its use without consent violates human rights. And importantly, the technology (as it currently exists) can be tricked.
Brain fingerprinting seeks to detect deception by essentially reading thoughts. It works by using electroencephelography (EEG) to read the electrical activity of the brain, with the aim of trying to identify a phenomenon known as the P300 response [DOI: 10.1097/00004691-199210000-00002] [DX].
The P300 response is a noticeable spike in the brain's electrical activity, which usually occurs within one-third of a second of being shown a familiar stimulus. The idea is that our subconscious brain has an uncontrollable and measurable response to familiar stimuli that the machine can register.
Imagine, for example, that a particular knife was used in a murder, and police show an image of it to their lead suspect who denies the crime. If the suspect registers a P300 response and thus a positive recognition of the knife, this would seem to suggest he's lying. Alternatively, if the suspect doesn't register a positive recognition, maybe police have the wrong guy.
Could you escape culpability for your crimes by taking a roofie afterward?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @09:12AM (1 child)
So you just happen to own a very similar knife. As the police officer shows you the one that was used in the murder, you recognize it as similar to the one in your drawer. You got a spike. Bad luck.
On the other hand, the murderer had just grabbed the knife without actually having a closer look at it, therefore doesn't recognize it when shown. Therefore no peak, the murderer goes free. Good for the murderer, bad for everyone else.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by unauthorized on Wednesday September 27, @09:31AM
Or if you would like to give it a more sinister spin, you are just "prepped" by being exposed to the stimuli ahead of time.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by lgsoynews on Wednesday September 27, @09:12AM (1 child)
Let's take a barely understood phenomenon (see the linked abstract for an example), and let's apply it to blindly accuse people.
No risk for errors, nope...
Of course, since it's "science" (which really means "magic/scam" in that type of situation), nobody shall have the right to protest the results! Because sccciiennnnnnncee!!!! Who cares if it's as "efficient" as the polygraph?
And don't get me started on the ethical aspects.
BTW, do you really think that a knife is a rare and uniquely identifiable object? I have a kitchen knife 2 meters away, if someone showed me a picture of another kinfe of that same model, how could I know if it's mine, or not? And on a picture? LOL.
Honestly, this type of search for the "ultimate silver bullet" crime-solving tool (because that's what it is) is worrying. especially given how much crap is passed as scientific, and that even with reliable technology, police/courts conveniently forget to mention the limits, margins of errors, etc. (look at the misuse of statistics, or ADN tests). And don't get me started about human error (in labs)!
A couple of days ago, I read a question on Quora that illustrated perfectly that problem: the author asked why the death penalty was not reinstated "given our available technology". It's stunning! The author thought that the current technology is 100% reliable and fool-proof. (What a joke!) That type of wrong perception is frightening in its ramifications! People like that are people that will sentence you on a wrong ADN test even when everybody acknowledges that the lab made a mistake. Because science/technology is magic to them, they take its results as truth without any question.
That makes me shudder. Because you can be sure that people would be sentenced because of of that stupid blind faith in the "infallibility" of science/technology.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @09:20AM
The results of your brain scan are in. It says here that you like young girls. Report immediately for your mandatory castration and sewage worker career assignment.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @09:20AM
Brain has this horrifying and wonderful complexity. This thing is.. reducing that huge yet finite complexity to something "manageable". So is phrenology.
Maybe the brain reacts to the smell of the interrogator, the shirt he wears, the material the knifes handle in made of, that looks like the suspects favourite toy from when he was 8...
How can they say that this specific stimulus is representing *that* and not *this*? What about non-neurotypical people?
Reply to This