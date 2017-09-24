from the No-Way! dept.
What was it that one learned through a great books curriculum? Certainly not "conservatism" in any contemporary American sense of the term. We were not taught to become American patriots, or religious pietists, or to worship what Rudyard Kipling called "the Gods of the Market Place." We were not instructed in the evils of Marxism, or the glories of capitalism, or even the superiority of Western civilization.
As I think about it, I'm not sure we were taught anything at all. What we did was read books that raised serious questions about the human condition, and which invited us to attempt to ask serious questions of our own. Education, in this sense, wasn't a "teaching" with any fixed lesson. It was an exercise in interrogation.
To listen and understand; to question and disagree; to treat no proposition as sacred and no objection as impious; to be willing to entertain unpopular ideas and cultivate the habits of an open mind — this is what I was encouraged to do by my teachers at the University of Chicago.
It's what used to be called a liberal education.
The University of Chicago showed us something else: that every great idea is really just a spectacular disagreement with some other great idea.
Bret Stephens's speech warrants a full read. It makes valuable points that we all need to hear, even on SN.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday September 27, @10:49AM (1 child)
Queue the Monty Python jokes!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Disagree) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday September 27, @10:53AM
What, you mean like "Disagreement is pining for the fjords"?
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday September 27, @10:52AM
Both major parties are currently spouting and/or governing from positions that are so epically fucked up that it appears they're actively trying to destroy the country. On the left you've got the Identity Politics hatred mill and on the right you've got a group that never met a regulatory-captured monopoly it didn't like. Any Democrat quoting MLK could do with a good throat punching and any Republican quoting Rand could use the same; neither would approve of what the parties of this nation have become.
I have no idea how to actually fix it short of revolution but I do know enough to remove myself from allegiance to either the jackasses or the fudge-pachyderms.
Save Ferris!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday September 27, @11:11AM
If there's any other mod but "Disagree" on the comments of this FA, you'll disappoint Bret Stephens: you clearly didn't learn anything from what he's sayin'
No, seriously now.
(grin)
Reply to This