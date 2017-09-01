Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Brazil Scraps Bid to Mine Amazon Natural Reserve

posted by martyb on Wednesday September 27, @01:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the Can-you-dig-it? dept.
News Business

Phoenix666 writes:

The Brazilian government backed off a controversial proposal to authorize private companies to mine a sprawling Amazon reserve Monday after blistering domestic and international criticism.

President Michel Temer's office will issue a new decree Tuesday that "restores the conditions of the area, according to the document that instituted the reserve in 1984," the Ministry of Mines and Energy said in a statement.

Last week, environmental activist group Greenpeace said at least 14 illegal mines and eight clandestine landing strips were already being used by miners in the Denmark-sized reserve known as Renca in the eastern Amazon.

Greenpeace said this showed the risks faced by Renca even without Temer's earlier proposal for ending a ban on large-scale foreign mining in the mineral-rich region.

Temer's decree signed on August 25 on opening up Renca—rich in gold, manganese, iron and copper—was suspended days later after an international outcry.

Mining condoned by the government will not happen, but illegal mining will continue?

Original Submission


«  Pins and Patterns and Faces
Brazil Scraps Bid to Mine Amazon Natural Reserve | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @01:59PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @01:59PM (#573798)

    There was some sort of massive disruption yesterday that affected both Slashdot [twitter.com] and SourceForge [twitter.com]. The problems must have been fixed at some point, because at least Slashdot was working again as of about an hour ago. But since then both Slashdot and SourceForge appear to have gone offline again! Slashdot just came back online, but now the top story being displayed is from yesterday! It's like the subsequent stories since yesterday's outage were resolved are no longer showing! I think that something fucked is happening at Slashdot and SourceForge! Does anyone know what the hell is going on?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @02:02PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @02:02PM (#573799)

      OH FUCK! If I load SourceForge with JavaScript disabled, I get this message:

      We're sorry -- the Sourceforge site is currently in Disaster Recovery mode, and currently requires the use of javascript to function. Please check back later.

(1)