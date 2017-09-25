from the bright-idea dept.
https://www.fau.eu/2017/09/25/news/research/the-fastest-light-driven-current-source/
Controlling electronic current is essential to modern electronics, as data and signals are transferred by streams of electrons which are controlled at high speed. Demands on transmission speeds are also increasing as technology develops. Scientists from the Chair of Laser Physics and the Chair of Applied Physics at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) have succeeded in switching on a current with a desired direction in graphene using a single laser pulse within a femtosecond – a femtosecond corresponds to the millionth part of a billionth of a second. This is more than a thousand times faster compared to the most efficient transistors today.
[...] For their experiments, the scientists fired extremely short laser pulses with specially engineered waveforms onto graphene. When these light waves hit the graphene, the electrons inside were hurled in one direction, like a whiplash. 'Under intense optical fields, a current was generated within a fraction of an optical cycle – a half femtosecond. It was surprising that despite these enormous forces, quantum mechanics still plays a key role,' explains Dr. Takuya Higuchi from the Chair of Laser Physics, the first author of the publication.
Light-field-driven currents in graphene (DOI: 10.1038/nature23900) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @04:43PM
Is this applicable to quantum computing? Quantum computing has been getting a lot of attention lately as AI becomes more important, and as Microsoft is working on a quantum computing programming language [soylentnews.org].
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @04:49PM (1 child)
Terahertz computing will really be something else when we finally achieve it. Based on what's being researched here, getting into the femtosecond range means it's becoming more and more feasible. While I think it could take a long time, perhaps even decades, to see this manifest itself in full x64 implementations, we could very well see it used in simpler RISC designs well before then.
Then again, Moore's Law often surprises us. That which seems unlikely becomes that which is real so quickly.
Just think, even a bare minimum 1 THz single-core processor could potentially do the same computation as 300 times 3 GHz processors could!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday September 27, @05:08PM
The problem is not speed, but distance.
These things are constrained by the speed of light. The reason chips can't go faster at the moment is because - at the speed of light - it starts to take longer than a clock cycle for a signal to traverse the chip. Modern chips rely on a common clock across the chip.
And when you make the chips small enough to traverse in the time you need, the distance again comes into place, as the current leaks through things you don't want it to on that fine a scale, and generates a lot of heat in a tiny area.
The problem of THz computing isn't being able to trigger a fast light impulse. It's being able to do anything useful with that light impulse if you want it to pass through billions of "gates" etc. along the way and get an answer out the other end that's correct, consistent, and timed properly.
Though this is useful in all kinds of context, THz computing is deca-years ago. We've stagnated at about 3-4GHz in home computers for a reason. And even the fastest chips are only 8-9GHz.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @04:52PM
If I get a computer with one of these chips will it finally let me run Firefox at a reasonable speed?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @04:56PM
Why is it surprising? Quantum mechanics govern all aspects of physicality, big or very small. Why wouldn't they be involved in this case, too?
Reply to This