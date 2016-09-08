from the big-blue-marble dept.
OSIRIS-REx has captured an image of Earth as it flew by our planet for a gravity assist:
"The dark vertical streaks at the top of the image are caused by short exposure times (less than three milliseconds)," NASA officials wrote in an image description Tuesday (Sept. 26). "Short exposure times are required for imaging an object as bright as Earth, but are not anticipated for an object as dark as the asteroid Bennu, which the camera was designed to image."
The $800 million OSIRIS-REx mission — whose name is short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer — launched on Sept. 8, 2016. If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will arrive at the 1,640-foot-wide (500 meters) Bennu late next year.
OSIRIS-REx will study the rock from orbit for more than 18 months and then head in to snag a sample of dirt and gravel from Bennu's surface in July 2020. This material will parachute to Earth's surface inside a special return capsule in September 2023.
Previously: OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Return Mission - Launch Successful
Update: Launch successful.
NASA will launch the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft on Sept. 8. The spacecraft will attempt exploration and a sample return from the asteroid 101955 Bennu. It will arrive at Bennu in 2018 and map it before selecting a site for sample collection.
Bennu is thought to have formed soon after the sun, at around the same time as the solar system's planets. While the constant activity of volcanoes, earthquakes and erosion changed the chemistry of Earth's material since that time (as likely happened on other planets), Bennu remains virtually unmarred. A sample of the asteroid should therefore provide a time-capsule-like glimpse of the planets' youth, the researchers said.
[...] To complete its planned science objectives, OSIRIS-REx needs to collect a least a 2-ounce (60 grams) sample from Bennu. Once that material lands back on Earth, scientists will probe the sample with complex experiments that just aren't possible in space. [...] "This will be the largest sample-return mission since the Apollo era," said Christine Richey, OSIRIS-REx deputy program scientist at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The returned capsule will provide a bounty not only for today's scientists, but also for future generations, Richey said. Three-fourths of the sample will be archived for later study, allowing scientists to answer questions that haven't been thought of today, using instruments yet to be imagined.
Spaceflight Now has a page dedicated to providing updates on this flight: Live coverage: Thursday's Atlas 5 countdown and launch journal
[Continues...]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @06:05PM (4 children)
Why the fuck did they pick such a shitty photo of the Pacific Ocean for the article? They should have shown some landmasses instead, not just a bunch of water and clouds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @06:23PM (3 children)
The fuck is wrong with you? The climate on this planet is what makes it habitable. If anything, these 'bunches of water and clouds' are the thing that define this planet as what it is and what is present on it.
Dumb-ass...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @06:32PM
Kids (of all ages) these days don't see the big picture anymore. I blame social media!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @06:32PM
OP has been sentenced to life imprisonment on Io.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 27, @06:44PM
NASA isn't going to convince voters and politicians to increase their budget if they give us boring photos like this.
