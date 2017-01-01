from the no-youtube-for-you dept.
The Amazon Echo Show is an Alexa-powered voice assistant product that includes a touchscreen and a camera. Google has pulled support for YouTube on the device:
Google's popular video-sharing site appears to have disappeared from Amazon's device due to a dispute over how YouTube should work on the Echo Show. According to Amazon, Google pulled support for YouTube on the Echo Show on Tuesday afternoon:
Google made a change today at around 3 pm. YouTube used to be available to our shared customers on Echo Show. As of this afternoon, Google has chosen to no longer make YouTube available on Echo Show, without explanation and without notification to customers. There is no technical reason for that decision, which is disappointing and hurts both of our customers.
But Google accused Amazon of breaking its rules on the way YouTube is presented, adding that talks between the two companies haven't yielded a solution.
We've been in negotiations with Amazon for a long time, working towards an agreement that provides great experiences for customers on both platforms. Amazon's implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience. We hope to be able to reach an agreement and resolve these issues soon.
The move is likely related to YouTube functionality desktop users are used [to] that is lacking from the Echo Show, including being able to share, recommend and comment on videos.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday September 27, @09:28PM
Welcome to the world of cloud computing, where content is held hostage by a few greedy companies and customers are at their total mercy for access.
Me, my movies, music, books and shit are downloaded once and hosted on my NAS. When Google has a fit of greediness, I still can access my content. Amazing concept eh?
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday September 27, @09:41PM
Pretty sure the phrases "youtube customers" and "great experience" don't belong anywhere near each other without an intervening disclaimer carrying the approximate rhetorical force of a MOAB.
How many advertisements do you want to click out of the way of the content today? How many web pages with completely unwanted and unwarranted auto-play? How many absolutely worthless comments?
You want a great viewing experience?
Go find a DVD or Bluray with the ability skip previews. If it doesn't offer that, try to return it with the complaint that it is inherently defective.
That has at least some chance of providing a decent viewing experience. Sometimes. Otherwise... nope.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
