Researchers investigating the infection of hundreds of thousands of computers with a trojanized version of a popular software utility, CCleaner, have had a lucky break that gives greater insight into the hackers' goals.

The trojanized version of CCleaner gave unknown attackers the ability to potentially push secondary malware onto any infected system they desired. But the command-and-control server used by attackers had a small hard drive, and when it was recovered by Avast - with the help of law enforcement agencies - it was only storing three days' of attack data, listing 18 targeted companies.

Now, however, researchers at Czech anti-virus vendor Avast, which owns Piriform - the British developer of CCleaner - have gained access to a second server storing data that has revealed a list of additional computers that may have been hit with secondary malware by attackers.