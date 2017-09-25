from the making-the-Yahoo-commercial-a-reality dept.
http://www.smh.com.au/technology/sci-tech/government-announces-creation-of-national-space-agency-20170924-gynx3c.html
The federal government has announced that it will establish a new national agency to grow Australia's domestic space industry.
A working group chaired by former CSIRO chief Megan Clark will provide advice on the possible scope and structure of the agency to the federal government by the end of March next year.
Senator Michaelia Cash, the acting Minister of Industry, Innovation and Science, will on Tuesday tell the International Astronautical Congress that Australia will not have a NASA but an agency "right for our nation, right for our industry".
[...] The government made its announcement on the same day Labor outlined its own plans to boost Australia's space industry through the establishment of a space science and industry agency from 2020.
Opposition science spokesman Senator Kim Carr said Labor would also create a space industry innovation council and a space industry supplier advocate to bolster opportunities for investment.
"It is in Australia's national interest to build our own capabilities in these areas, not only to meet current and future needs, but also to mitigate the risk of these services becoming unavailable," he said.
[Australia's Canberra site is one of three that make up the Deep Space Network that NASA uses to communicate with spacecraft. See Deep Space Network Now for real-time information on which spacecraft each dish is communicating with. --martyb]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday September 28, @03:27AM
If the logo isnt a Kangaroo riding a rocket I'm going to be devastated.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday September 28, @03:43AM
Don't be fooled, is all about Cash (et all)
The correct announcement was captured by ABC better than summarized by TFS Australian space agency to employ thousands and tap $420b industry, Government says [abc.net.au]
It's not about science or technology advances, not about space exploration, is pure Govt posturing.
Proof: "A working group ... will provide advice on the possible scope and structure of the agency..."
Space agency my ARSE [spaceaustralia.com.au] (fake site, true spirit).
Reply to This