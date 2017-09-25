17/09/28/0323201 story
posted by martyb on Thursday September 28, @06:29AM
from the uphill,-both-ways? dept.
The latest version of Apple's macOS operating system, macOS High Sierra, has been released. If you have upgraded your system already, how did the upgrade go? Did you encounter any problems? If you have not yet updated, why have you chosen not to?
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday September 28, @06:32AM (1 child)
What is this "macOS" of which you speak, and where can I download it from? You do know this is SoylentNews? Only TMB and crm3824 use Mac.
(Score: 2) by TGV on Thursday September 28, @06:40AM
You can download it from apple.com: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201475 [apple.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 28, @06:37AM
But first mac then M$, I thought you all just upgraded to gentoo? am I mistaken?
