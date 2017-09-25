Stories
Ask SoylentNews: How did Your Upgrade to macOS High Sierra Go?

posted by martyb on Thursday September 28, @06:29AM   Printer-friendly
from the uphill,-both-ways? dept.
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The latest version of Apple's macOS operating system, macOS High Sierra, has been released. If you have upgraded your system already, how did the upgrade go? Did you encounter any problems? If you have not yet updated, why have you chosen not to?

  • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday September 28, @06:32AM (1 child)

    by aristarchus (2645) on Thursday September 28, @06:32AM (#574253) Journal

    What is this "macOS" of which you speak, and where can I download it from? You do know this is SoylentNews? Only TMB and crm3824 use Mac.

    came from aris5tarcfhus..; wee probably shouldn't run it

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 28, @06:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 28, @06:37AM (#574256)

    But first mac then M$, I thought you all just upgraded to gentoo? am I mistaken?

