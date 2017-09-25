Stories
NSA Targeted 106,000 Foreigners in the Past Year Under Section 702 of FISA

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday September 28, @12:43PM   Printer-friendly
from the no-such-agency dept.
Digital Liberty

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-09-25/nsa-targeted-106-000-foreigners-in-spy-program-up-for-renewal

The U.S. National Security Agency conducted targeted surveillance over the past year against 106,000 foreigners suspected of being involved in terrorism and other crimes, using powers granted in a controversial section of law that's set to expire at the end of this year.

The number of foreigners targeted under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act rose from 94,000 in fiscal year 2015, according to U.S. intelligence officials, who asked not to be identified discussing the information. The program lets agencies collect the content of emails and other communications from suspected foreign criminals operating outside the U.S., but it has become a flash point with some lawmakers for potential infringement of Americans' constitutional rights.

Congress has to decide by year-end whether to renew the NSA's power under Section 702, a program that came to light when former government contractor Edward Snowden revealed classified government documents in 2013. While the intelligence officials cautioned that changes would limit its effectiveness, lawmakers including Senate Intelligence Committee member Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, have indicated they'll seek adjustments to ensure against abuses.

  • (Score: 2) by Virindi on Thursday September 28, @01:24PM

    by Virindi (3484) on Thursday September 28, @01:24PM (#574331)

    If Congress passes a bill outlawing this behavior and the President signs it, will the NSA stop doing it?

    I don't think the answer is certain either way.

