Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Designing a Wireless Device that Lives Forever

posted by martyb on Thursday September 28, @03:47PM   Printer-friendly
from the plant-only-in-a-well-lit-area dept.
Hardware

Phoenix666 writes:

Running on Rays of Light and Off-the-Shelf Hardware

We have previously looked at how to make a wireless device live for years on one tiny coin cell battery. This time we up the game and make it live forever, using solar power and off-the-shelf hardware.

We build a prototype of our device and go through the technical details involved in designing for solar power. We use off-the-shelf hardware running the latest version of the Thingsquare ultra low-power software. Light does not provide a lot of power, so we need software that can make the most of it.

[...] There are many situations in which we would like a wireless network that lasts forever:

  • Large-scale vineyard monitoring: keeping track of the vines that make up fine wines
  • Checking up on those organic crops: believe it or not, agriculture is all about data
  • Big city life: cities have parking spaces, trash cans, bus stops, trains and other urban necessities that need to be kept track of
  • The great outdoors: knowing where cattle and livestock live their lives means farmers can save money

Sounds like a great project.

Original Submission


«  Equifax or Equiphish?
Designing a Wireless Device that Lives Forever | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday September 28, @03:51PM

    by tangomargarine (667) on Thursday September 28, @03:51PM (#574395)

    In only 10 or 20 years whatever protocol/wavelength/format you use for communication probably won't be supported by the current generation.

    --
    "Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"

  • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday September 28, @04:13PM

    by crafoo (6639) on Thursday September 28, @04:13PM (#574403)

    They should worry about moisture intrusion, proper draining, and environmental coatings for the electronic components. What is the expected useful life of the solar panel? What kind of power does it collect after you place it behind a protective cover and seal? 8% loss minimum due to Fresnel reflections. They'll probably use acrylic (polycarbonate if they're dumb) so real transmission is going to be around 88%, start of life. Decaying from their due to UV exposure, abrasion, dirt and dust.

(1)