17/09/28/1355204 story
posted by martyb on Thursday September 28, @03:47PM
from the plant-only-in-a-well-lit-area dept.
from the plant-only-in-a-well-lit-area dept.
Running on Rays of Light and Off-the-Shelf Hardware
We have previously looked at how to make a wireless device live for years on one tiny coin cell battery. This time we up the game and make it live forever, using solar power and off-the-shelf hardware.
We build a prototype of our device and go through the technical details involved in designing for solar power. We use off-the-shelf hardware running the latest version of the Thingsquare ultra low-power software. Light does not provide a lot of power, so we need software that can make the most of it.
[...] There are many situations in which we would like a wireless network that lasts forever:
- Large-scale vineyard monitoring: keeping track of the vines that make up fine wines
- Checking up on those organic crops: believe it or not, agriculture is all about data
- Big city life: cities have parking spaces, trash cans, bus stops, trains and other urban necessities that need to be kept track of
- The great outdoors: knowing where cattle and livestock live their lives means farmers can save money
Sounds like a great project.
Designing a Wireless Device that Lives Forever | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Thursday September 28, @03:51PM
In only 10 or 20 years whatever protocol/wavelength/format you use for communication probably won't be supported by the current generation.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday September 28, @04:13PM
They should worry about moisture intrusion, proper draining, and environmental coatings for the electronic components. What is the expected useful life of the solar panel? What kind of power does it collect after you place it behind a protective cover and seal? 8% loss minimum due to Fresnel reflections. They'll probably use acrylic (polycarbonate if they're dumb) so real transmission is going to be around 88%, start of life. Decaying from their due to UV exposure, abrasion, dirt and dust.
Reply to This